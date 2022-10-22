Russian missiles terrorism in Ukraine

Morning missile terrorism. What is known as of now. During the two air raid alert, which were lasted in total about 5 hours this morning all across the country russian forces continued war terrorism again the civilians in Ukraine.

This time, the targets of the Russian forces was in the west and north regions of Ukraine. Arrivals of Russian missiles limited power supply in 10 regions of Ukraine and in Kyiv.

As reported by Ukraine’s Air Defence, 18 of 33 cruise missiles of today’s russian barrage were intercepted. The rest hit the targets, in particular – energy infrastructure.

In particular, the russians attacked Ukraine with at least ten Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic aircraft, and Х-101 (Х-555). 17 cruise missiles were fired from the Volgodonsk district of the Rostov region.

Besides, the rusciscts attacked Ukraine from ships in the Black Sea with the Kalibr cruise missiles. A total of 16 missiles were launched.

Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups destroyed eighteen enemy cruise missiles:

– 13 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles;

– 5 Kalibr cruise missiles.

Volyn region

the ruscists hit a critical infrastructure facility in Lutsk. Part of the city was left without electricity; power crews are working to restore electricity; the city was left without hot water. It is also reported about the attack on Kovel.

In Lutsk, an energy facility that was hit by Russian missiles was actually destroyed. “Damage to the energy facility that was hit is critical. In fact, it has been destroyed. It is currently impossible to restore it. It was hit by three Kh-101 missiles,” – Mayor Ihor Polishchuk says.

Rivne region

russian missiles hit a critical infrastructure facility in Rivne. The power substations were damaged. According to preliminary data, no casualties have been recorded. As a result of the strikes, there is no power supply in part of the Rivne district.

Khmelnytskyi region

the ruscists hit the energy facility in Khmelnytskyi with missiles. The city was left without electricity, and local residents were urged to stock up on water because there is a risk to be left without water supply.

Kirovohrad region

the ruscists hit the important energy facilities in the Kropyvnytskyi and Holovanivskyi districts. There are power outages there.

Odesa region

the ruscists hit the energy facility twice. Some settlements of Odesa district remained without electricity. Communal and emergency services s are engaged in liquidation of the consequences of strikes.

In Kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Chernivtsi regions, the air defense forces repelled the air attack. The Air Force of Ukraine reported about the destruction of 18 enemy cruise missiles.

The Office of the President reports that Russian energy terror left with our electricity many citizens all across hitted regions. In particular, 672,000 subscribers were disconnected in Khmelnytskyi region, 188,400 in Mykolaivskyi region, 102,000 in Volyn region, 242,000 in Cherkasy region, 174,790 in Rivne region, 61,913 in Kirovohrad region, 10,500 in Odesa region. The Office of the President.

To conclude.

In Ukraine, almost 1.5 million consumers were left without electricity as a result of russian missiles attack on energy facilities on the morning of October 22, 2022.

