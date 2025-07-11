Zelenskyy’s Critic Shabunin Faces Serious Allegations: Draft Evasion and Fraud Charges Unveiled

Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s critic Vitalii Shabunin notified of suspicion of draft evasion and fraud. Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have officially notified Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, of suspicion.

This was reported by the SBI press center, Censor.NET informs.

According to investigators, Shabunin systematically evaded military service and used a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine without legal grounds.

The SBI emphasized that “this procedural action is in no way related to his professional activities.”

“After being mobilized in 2022, the individual in question failed to report to his place of service for an extended period and, under the guise of ‘official trips,’ stayed in civilian institutions that are not part of the defense forces. It has also been documented that he received a monthly salary of over 50,000 hryvnias despite his actual absence from the military unit,” the State Bureau of Investigation claims.

Additionally, the investigation established that the individual unlawfully used an SUV imported into Ukraine as humanitarian aid for the needs of the army—without proper registration and lacking legal grounds. The vehicle was used for personal purposes, including traveling around Kyiv.

The current serviceman has been notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — evasion of military service during martial law; and Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (as amended by the law in effect at the time of the offense) — appropriation of another’s property by fraud, committed on a large scale.

The article’s penalty provides for imprisonment of up to 10 years.

The State Bureau of Investigation emphasizes: the law must be the same for everyone, regardless of position, public status, or civic activity. Patriotic slogans cannot be used as a cover for abuses, and true service to the state is shown not through loud declarations but through adherence to the law.

The investigation is ongoing. The issue of choosing a preventive measure for the suspect is being considered.

It was previously reported that the State Bureau of Investigation is conducting a search at the office and residence of Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Center, in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region.

Recall that the head of the Anti-Corruption Center stated that members of parliament from the “Servant of the People” faction registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after leaving office. The vote on this bill is planned for next week.

He also reported that on June 3, 2025, another session of the Verkhovna Rada took place, during which the “Servant of the People” faction supported a number of controversial bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to the Kharkiv region. He associates this with his criticism of the authorities.

EMPR