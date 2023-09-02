Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 2, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 2, 2023.

556 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,483 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 4 missile and 39 air strikes, launched 42 salvo rocket attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



During the past day, 45 combat clashes took place.



On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siversky and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 30 settlements, in particular, Huta-Studenetska, Karpovichi of the Chernihiv region, Chernatske, Sosnivka, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Kindrativka, Turya, Popivka of the Sumy region and Veterinarne, Pylna, Vovchansk, Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha, Varvarivka, Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novoselivsky district of the Luhansk region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Krokhmalny district of the Kharkiv region. More than 15 settlements, including Kamianka, Krasne Pershe, Dvorichna, Kupyansk, Kotlyarivka and Novosergiivka of the Kharkiv region, were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy launched airstrikes in the Novoyehorivka and Belogorivka districts of the Luhansk region. More than 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery shelling, including Makiivka, Nevske, Belogorivka in Luhansk region and Yampolivka, Siversk, Spirne, Vyimka, Fedorivka and Vesele in Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Kurdyumivka area of the Donetsk region. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Stupochki, Bila Hora, New York of the Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements, including Minkivka, Bogdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Diliivka, Druzhba, and New York of the Donetsk region, were damaged by enemy artillery fire.



In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Severny district of the Donetsk region. The enemy launched artillery and mortar attacks on the settlements of Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Halytsynivka, and Memryk of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinsky direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Krasnohorivka area of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Pobyeda, Kostyantynivka, Elizavetivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy launched an airstrike in the Staromayorsky area of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery fire, including Vugledar, Zolota Niva, Blagodatne, Rivnopil, Novosilka and Zelene Pole of the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out an air strike in the Malinivka district of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements were affected by the enemy's artillery shelling, among them Olhivske, Gulyaipilske, Chervona Krynytsia, Robotyne, Shcherbaki, Stepove in the Zaporizhia region and Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region.



In the Kherson direction, more than 10 settlements were affected by enemy shelling, among them Dudchany, Beryslav, Tyaginka, Kherson, Veletenske and Olhivka of the Kherson region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.



In the temporarily occupied settlement of Volnovakha of the Donetsk region and other settlements of the Volnovasky district, from August 15 to 30, representatives of the Russian occupation administrations conducted campaigning activities with the local population regarding the forced involvement of school-aged children in the educational process in educational institutions under the RF program and participation in elections and voting for candidates from the "United Russia" party. Families who refused to send their children to educational institutions are visited by representatives of district education departments, accompanied by the FSB of the Russian Federation, in order to conduct preventive discussions regarding compliance with the norms of Russian legislation on compulsory secondary education. Protocols were drawn up on the parents for improper performance of parental duties. It is reported that in the case of drawing up three such protocols, they will be deprived of parental rights, and the children will be transferred to the care of social services in orphanages on the territory of the Russian Federation.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces made 6 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 5 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Over the past 24 hours, units of missile troops and artillery hit 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 10 artillery pieces in firing positions, 2 control points, 3 ammunition depots and 1 enemy radar station.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 570 invaders, 12 tanks, 24 fighters armored vehicles, 30 artillery systems, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 12 BpLA operational-tactical level, 2 cruise missiles, 34 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

russia’s losses in manpower - 570 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

