Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 19, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 19, 2023.

573 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,500 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, shelling not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians. Yes, yesterday the Russian Federation struck another blow at Ukraine with air-based cruise missiles and "Shahed-136/131" type UAVs. Anti-aircraft defense destroyed all 17 cruise missiles and 18 out of 24 "shaheeds" of the enemy. Unfortunately, as a result of such terrorist actions of the Kremlin, there are wounded among the civilian population, destroyed residential buildings and damaged civil infrastructure.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.

During the past day, 35 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 22 rocket and 57 air strikes, fired 55 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Berestov, Kopanky, Shyykivka of the Kharkiv region were hit by airstrikes; Belogorivka, Luhansk Region; Novosadove, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Vugledar, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne of the Zaporizhia region; Vesele, Odradokamyanka, Mykolaivka, Kherson region.

More than 70 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border. Conducts active diversionary activities in the border areas with the aim of preventing the transfer of our troops to dangerous directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" air defense system in the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region. The enemy tried to restore the lost position in the Andriivka area of the Donetsk region, but was unsuccessful. The defense forces continue their assault in the area south of Bakhmut of the Donetsk region, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.

In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Maryinsk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Maryinka area of the Donetsk region. Here, during the past day, the enemy made more than 10 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions. At the same time, in the Avdiyiv and Shakhtar areas, the Defense Forces are keeping the initiative, putting pressure on the enemy, and step by step reclaiming our land.

In the direction of Melitopol, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Robotyn region of the Zaporizhzhia region, trying to recover lost positions. The defense forces continue to hold the defense on the occupied borders, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy.

In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the defense forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying supply depots and inflicting successful damage on the enemy's rear.

The Kremlin continues to send military personnel from the territorial subjects of the Russian Federation to the temporarily occupied territories of our state. So, on September 15 of this year, about 100 conscripts from the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic of the Russian Federation arrived at the local military airfield in the temporarily occupied city of Dzhankoy, Autonomous Republic of Crimea, to strengthen the protection and defense of the said object.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 9 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.

Units of missile forces hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, 3 anti-aircraft missile complexes, 19 artillery means, 1 enemy control point.

