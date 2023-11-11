Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 11, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 11 2023.

626 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,552 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 87 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 5 missile and 83 air strikes, carried out 102 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Also, the russian Federation once again attacked Ukraine, using 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles, the Onyx anti-ship missile, the S-300 anti-aircraft guided missile, the Kh-31 guided missile and 31 Shahed-136/131 type attack UAVs. One Kh-59 missile and 19 attack UAVs were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings, port infrastructure, road transport and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainian settlements have been hit by the russian airstrikes: Petropavlivka, Chervyn Stav of the Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka, Serebryan Forestry of the Luhansk Oblast; Spirne, Verkhnyokamianske, Klishchiivka, Siversk, Arkhangelske, Keramik, Berdychi, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Storozheve, Staromayorske, Urozhajne of the Donetsk region; Novodanilivka of the Zaporizhzhia region; Ivanivka, Beryslav of the Kherson region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted assault operations in the areas of Synkivka, northeast of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk region, where our defenders repelled 8 attacks.



In the Lymansky direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out assaults near Novoyehorivka, Nevsky and Serebryansk forests of the Luhansk region, without success.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 16 attacks by the occupiers near Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region. In turn, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, using aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense and inflict significant losses on the enemy. Thus, Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 attacks by invaders east of Novokalynovy, Stepovoy, Avdiivka, Severnoy, south of Tonenkoy and Pervomaisky in the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, carried out assaults in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repelled 18 enemy attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, conducted unsuccessful assaults near Staromayorsky, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy conducted assaults in the Robotyne district of the Zaporizhzhia region, without success.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft fire brigade in the Kherson direction, our soldiers are conducting a counter-battery fight, inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 11 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.



The units of the missile forces hit 8 artillery pieces, a control post, 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an anti-aircraft defense device, an ammunition warehouse and 4 radio electronic warfare stations of the enemy.

russia’s losses in manpower -1,130 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

