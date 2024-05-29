Russia - Ukraine war latest news and updates of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for May 29, 2024.

826 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,748 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 11:00 p.m. May 29, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, 139 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy hit the positions of our troops and populated areas with three missile strikes using four missiles, 86 airstrikes using 96 anti-aircraft missiles, and fired about three thousand shots from various types of weapons, in particular, 187 from rocket salvo systems.



Yesterday, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery struck two areas of concentration of personnel and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants of the enemy.



In general, the total losses of the Russian invaders last day amounted to about 1,300 people killed and wounded. Also, the enemy lost eight tanks, 33 armored fighting vehicles, 37 artillery systems, two anti-aircraft guns, 28 operational-tactical BpLA, 56 vehicles and 20 units of special equipment.



On the night of May 29, 2024, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 14 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type from the territory of the Russian Federation from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk region. As a result of anti-aircraft combat, 13 "shaheeds" were shot down in the Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad and Rivne regions.



The defense forces continue to focus their main efforts in Tavriy, Donetsk and Slobozhansk operational areas on preventing the enemy from advancing deep into our country, disrupting his task of establishing full control over Donetsk, Luhansk and part of Kharkiv regions.



Already today, 28 combat clashes took place. The occupiers carried out six airstrikes with the use of 10 air defense systems, 476 shelling of the positions of our troops. Russian terrorists also used 46 kamikaze drones for the attacks.



On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, and attacks populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation.



In the Kharkiv direction, since the beginning of the day, our troops repelled two enemy attacks in the Liptsi district. One of the clashes continues. The losses of the Russian occupiers are being specified. Units of our troops are carrying out measures to strengthen the defense.



According to updated data, the enemy lost 195 people in this direction over the past day. The occupiers' tank, seven artillery systems, one anti-aircraft gun, 13 vehicles and five units of special equipment were also destroyed. In addition, two tanks, three artillery systems, eight vehicles and four units of special equipment were damaged.



In the Kupyansk direction, an attack in the area of ​​Stepova Novoselevka was repulsed since the beginning of the day. Another combat clash continues near Petropavlivka.



In the Siversky direction, one attack by Russian invaders was repulsed by Ukrainian soldiers near the village of Vyimka.



In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the enemy has already twice tried to dislodge our soldiers from their positions. The enemy unsuccessfully carried out assaults in the Ivanivskyi and Klishchiivka districts.



As in the previous day, the most tense situation remains in the Pokrovsky direction. There are now eight military clashes going on there. The enemy operates with the greatest intensity near Novoselivka Persha. Two more enemy assaults were repulsed, in particular, in the area of ​​Yasnobrodivka. Defense forces are carrying out measures to stabilize the situation in this direction.



According to updated data, the Russian aggressor lost 394 people in the Pokrovsky direction over the past day. 15 armored fighting vehicles, five cars and three enemy warehouses were also destroyed. In addition, an enemy tank, six armored combat vehicles and nine artillery systems were damaged.



In the Kurakhiv direction, one attack near Krasnohorvik has already been repelled. The enemy had no success. The losses of the invaders are being clarified.



Since the beginning of the day, one combat clash took place in the Vremivsk direction in the area of ​​Maly Shcherbaki.



Today, the enemy did not conduct active offensive operations in the Dnieper direction.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

Our soldiers are strengthening the lines and are ready to repulse the enemy.

Operational information as of 13:30 p.m. May 29, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

Currently, the total number of combat clashes on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war since the beginning of the day has exceeded 40. The greatest activity of the enemy is observed in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsky directions. More than half of all today's fighting took place there and continues. Our soldiers fiercely respond to the assault actions of the Russian invaders, destroy the enemy.



The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation opened artillery fire on the border village of Bachivsk in the Sumy Oblast. Information on the consequences of shelling is being clarified.



In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers continue their assault in the Vovchansk district. Here, the enemy supported the ground units with the strikes of four guided aerial bombs, which were launched from planes over the territory of the Russian Federation, from the direction of Belgorod. Also, the enemy aircraft dropped two anti-aircraft missiles in the areas of the villages of Vilcha and Neskuchne. Another airstrike was carried out by Russian terrorists near White Well.



Today, there were two attempts by the occupiers to attack our positions in the Kupyansk direction. Enemy assaults were repulsed near Petropavlivka and Stelmakhivka. Fighting continues in the areas of Sinkivka, Novoyehorivka and Stepova Novoselevka. In total, 10 combat clashes have already taken place here.



In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy maintains a high intensity of attacks. So, at this time, three combat clashes are taking place near Novoselivka Persha, one more each - in the Progresa, Sokol, Novoselivka Persha and Nevelsky areas. Assault actions were repulsed, in particular, near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka and Yasnobrodivka. In total, 16 battles took place in the direction and are still ongoing. The Russian aggressor hit the Yevgenivka area with four anti-tank missiles.



Three times since the beginning of the day, the Russians have resorted to assaults in the Krasnohorivka area, which is in the Kurakhiv direction. One attempt was repelled, but fighting continues in two more locations.



In the direction of Vremivsk, the enemy used two guided aerial bombs in the area of ​​Velyka Novosilka. Our soldiers repelled three attempts by the occupiers to advance near Staromayorskyi.



In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers attacked twice near Maly Shcherbaky, and once in the area of ​​Malya Tokmachka. The enemy's efforts were repulsed - the invaders received a decent repulse. The losses of the enemy are specified.



In the Dnieper direction, one enemy attack was repulsed, in the area of ​​Krynok.

In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed much.

Operational information as of 16:30 p.m. May 29, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

As of now, the total number of combat clashes has increased to 60. During today's day, the enemy has significantly intensified in the Kurakhiv direction, but the largest number of skirmishes remains in the Pokrovsky direction.



In the Kharkiv direction, the Russian occupiers are carrying out attacks from Murom towards the village of Staritsa. The battle continues in the Vovchansk region. And the total number of clashes in the direction is now five. Russian terrorists continue to mercilessly bombard the north of Kharkiv Oblast - three more have been added to the six airstrikes since the beginning of the current day, which enemy aircraft inflict from the airspace of the Russian Federation. Russians from the direction of Belgorod and the settlement of Sereda (Russian Federation) fought in the areas of the Ukrainian settlements of Hlyboke, Synelnikove, and Zelene.



Today, 11 battles took place in the Kupyansk direction. During the day here, the enemy lost a total of 22 people. A Russian tank was damaged. Three combat clashes are underway.



The occupiers launched two more unsuccessful assaults in the Lyman direction. This time in the territories of Serebryan Forestry. In addition, six KABs were dropped - three each in Lyman and Zarichny districts.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked in the areas of the Novy microdistrict near Chasovoy Yar, as well as the village of Ivanovske. Received a tough rebuff, as before near Klishchiivka.



Five combat clashes are taking place in the Pokrovsky direction. There are already 19 of them since the beginning of the day. The enemy is concentrating its attacks in the areas of Novoselivka Persha, Novooleksandrivka and Sokol. Actively supports offensive actions by dropping guided air bombs - today it used 18 anti-aircraft missiles during seven airstrikes near Yevgenivka, Oleksandropol and Vozdvizhenka.



In the Dnieper direction, the enemy stormed our positions in the Krynok area three times. One of the battles on the left bank of the Dnieper continues. The situation is under control.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.



Ukrainian troops inflict fire damage on the enemy, take all necessary measures to prevent a breakthrough of our defense. Our strike unmanned systems, as well as rocket launchers and gunners, actively reduce the offensive potential of the enemy.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,300 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil fir the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) May 29, 2024

EMPR

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: