Russia - Ukraine war latest news and updates of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for June 2, 2024.

830 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,753 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:00 a.m. June 2, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, 98 combat clashes took place. According to detailed information, the enemy launched seven missile strikes using 62 missiles, 43 airstrikes using 48 anti-aircraft missiles, more than four thousand shots from various types of weapons, including 110 using rocket salvo systems, on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



Over the past day, the Air Force and missile forces and artillery hit 20 personnel concentration areas and three enemy artillery systems.



As a result, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 1,080 people last day. Also, the enemy lost 25 tanks, 33 armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, six anti-aircraft vehicles, 82 anti-aircraft defense systems, 38 missiles, 86 vehicles and 14 units of special equipment.



Already today, 29 combat clashes have taken place since the beginning of the day. The Russian occupiers carried out two missile strikes with two missiles and eight airstrikes using 11 anti-aircraft missiles, 413 attacks on the positions of our troops. The enemy also used 16 kamikaze drones for strikes.



In the Kharkiv direction, a battle has been going on since the beginning of the day in the Staritsa area. The situation is under control. Our defenders continue measures to strengthen the front edge of the defense.



According to updated data, during the past day, the enemy lost 115 people in this direction, 34 of them irretrievably. In addition, the Defense Forces destroyed a tank, an artillery system, two anti-aircraft vehicles, six unmanned aerial vehicles, 14 vehicles and six units of special equipment. The ammunition depot and eight personnel shelters were hit.



In the Lyman direction in the Terni region, the enemy's attack was not successful.



In the Siverskyi direction, five combat clashes took place today in the Rozdolivka and Vyimka areas: three enemy attacks were repulsed, and two more battles are ongoing. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces.



In the Kramatorsk direction, since the beginning of the day, there have been three combat clashes in the areas of Kalynyvka and Klishchiivka. Two of them have been completed, one is ongoing in the Kalynyvka district. The enemy has no success.



In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Sokol. Two attacks have been repelled, three more are in progress.

The situation is tense. Defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation.



In the Kurakhiv direction, three enemy attempts to approach Kostyantynivka failed. Loss of positions is not allowed.



According to detailed information, yesterday's activity of the enemy led to significant losses, namely: more than 200 occupiers were killed and wounded, five tanks, five BMPs, one unmanned aerial vehicle, a car and two ammunition depots were destroyed. Four tanks and two armored fighting vehicles were damaged.



Since the beginning of the day, the enemy's attempt to storm our positions near Staromayorskyi in the Vremivsk direction had no success.



The Russian occupiers' attempt to advance in the Orihiv direction in the area of ​​Mala Tokmachka was also unsuccessful.



In the Dnieper direction, the Russian invaders do not stop trying to dislodge our units from the bridgehead in the Krynok area. Two attacks by the Russian invaders failed. Loss of positions is not allowed. The situation is under control.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

Operational information as of 22:30 p.m. June 2, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.



So far, 60 combat clashes have taken place. During the day, the Russian invaders carried out four missile strikes using two missiles and 33 air strikes using 46 anti-aircraft missiles, and used 351 kamikaze drones on the territory of Ukraine. The occupiers fired almost 2,500 shots at the positions of our troops and settlements using various types of weapons.



Since the beginning of the day, there have been two combat clashes in the Kharkiv direction. Enemy attacks in the areas of the villages of Liptsi and Staritsa were repulsed.

The situation is under control, our soldiers are active, inflicting losses on the enemy.



Six skirmishes took place in the Kupiansk direction. All the attacks of the Russian invaders were repelled in the areas of Druzhelyubivka and Nevske settlements.



In the Lymansky direction, the enemy tried to advance four times in the direction of Terna settlement and in the Serebryansky forest. Three attacks have been repulsed, another battle continues near the village of Terny. The enemy has no success, losses of our positions are not allowed.



In the Siversky direction, our defenders repelled seven enemy assaults in the Vyimka and Rozdolivka areas during the day. Near the latter, the situation remains tense - the battle continues.



In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven attempts by the enemy to penetrate our defenses near Kalynyvka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka. Loss of positions and territories is not allowed.



In the Pokrovsky direction, units of our group repelled 17 enemy attacks. Ukrainian defenders repulse attempts by the Russian invaders to break through. The enemy concentrated its activity in the areas of Novooleksandrivka and Sokol. Fighting is still ongoing near the latter. The defense forces take active measures to prevent the advance of the enemy.



Six combat clashes took place in the Kurakhiv direction, five of which were successfully repulsed by our soldiers. The battle continues in the Krasnohorivka area.



In the Vremivsk direction, Ukrainian defenders held back three attacks of the occupiers in the direction of Staromayorskyi. The situation is under control.



In the Orihiv direction, the Russian invaders unsuccessfully tried to advance to Mala Tokmachka.



In the Dnieper direction, on the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper, our soldiers repelled the Russian invaders five times in the Krynok area.



There were no significant changes in the situation in the rest of the directions.



Since the beginning of this day, the units of our aviation and missile forces and artillery have inflicted damage on 18 personnel concentration areas, two control points, three artillery systems, two air defense systems and the radio-electronic warfare station of the occupiers.

