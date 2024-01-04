Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 4, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 4, 2024.

680 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,604 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 58 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 7 rocket and 58 air strikes, carried out 57 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings, other civil and industrial infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainian settlements were hit by airstrikes: Zolochiv, Morokhovets, Pylna, Kolodyazne, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Podoli, Ivanivka, Berestov of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Novoyehorivka, Serebryansk forestry, Luhansk region; Terny, Spirnye, Severnye, Oleksandropil, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodyane of the Donetsk region; Orihiv, Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Red Lighthouse, Beryslav, Kherson region.



About 110 settlements of Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks in the area of Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lymansky direction.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 4 attacks by the occupiers near Bohdanivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces repelled 13 attacks near Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiivka, and another 19 attacks in the Severnoy, Pervomaisky, and Nevelsky districts of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, our defenders continue to hold back the enemy near Georgiyivka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where 14 attacks were repelled.



The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky directions.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack in the Robotyny area of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 9 unsuccessful assaults.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



Over the past 24 hours, our aviation has struck 12 areas where enemy personnel are concentrated.

The units of the missile forces hit the enemy's personnel concentration area, 3 anti-aircraft defense systems, 3 artillery systems, an electronic warfare station and 2 enemy control points.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 780 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Ukraine Front Lines

