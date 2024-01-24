Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 24, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 24, 2024.

700 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,624 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.

https://youtu.be/Hww1XlcHrEc

During the past day, 56 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 48 rocket and 112 air strikes, launched 73 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and injured civilians, among whom there are children. More than 200 different objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged in Kyiv and Kyiv region, Kharkiv and Pavlograd of Dnipropetrovsk region.

Last day, the Russian occupiers launched another air strike, using 6 attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type. The forces and means of air defense of Ukraine destroyed 1 enemy drone.

Russian occupiers were hit by airstrikes in: Kozacha Lopan, Liptsi, Gatishche of the Kharkiv region; Makiivka, Bilogorivka, Serebryansk Forestry of Luhansk Oblast; Terny, Serebryanka, Siversk, Bohdanivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Urozhane of the Donetsk region; Robotine of the Zaporizhzhia region; Kachkarivka, Mylove, Beryslav, Kherson region.

More than 150 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.

In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "North" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled an enemy attack near Synkivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 4 attacks by the occupiers in the Yampolivka, Torsky districts of the Donetsk region, and 2 more attacks near Bilogorivka, Serebryansk forestry, Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivskyi and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. So, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 5 enemy attacks in Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiivka districts and another 11 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk region.

In the Mariinsky direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy near Georgiyivka and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where they repelled 16 attacks.

The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Shakhtarsky direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, our defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks south of Krasnoye, west of Verbovoy and Robotyny of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue measures to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock out Ukrainian units from their positions. During the past day, the enemy made 7 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 10 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 anti-aircraft missile complexes and 1 enemy control point. Also, 15 Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles, 5 Iskander-M ballistic missiles, and 2 Kh-59 guided aviation missiles were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.

Units of missile troops struck the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 anti-aircraft vehicles, 9 artillery vehicles and the enemy's electronic warfare station.

Estimated losses of the enemy in the past day in total were: 840 Russian invaders, 13 tanks, 31 armored combat vehicles, 61 artillery systems, 1 rocket salvo fire system, 2 air defense devices, 37 operational-tactical drones, 22 cruise missiles, 49 vehicles and 7 units of special equipment.



https://twitter.com/EuromaidanPR/status/1750043160254808280





