Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 2, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 2, 2024.

678 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,602 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Russia continues to ignore the laws and customs of waging war, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and strikes from multiple rocket launchers not only against the military, but also against numerous civilian objects of our state.



In total, on the first day of the year, the enemy carried out 1 missile and 113 air strikes, fired 84 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings, other civil and industrial infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



At night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine again, using 35 unmanned aerial vehicles of the "Shahed-136/131" type. Anti-aircraft defense destroyed all "shahedis".



In the morning, the enemy launched a massive missile attack on Kyiv and other regions of our country. Information about its consequences will be provided separately.



On January 1, the following areas were hit by enemy airstrikes: Korenyok, Sumy region; Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Cherneshchyna, Kharkiv region; Serebryan forestry, Luhansk region; Spirne, Terny, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Maryinka, Georgiivka, Staromayorske, Velika Novosilka of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region.



About 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under Russian artillery fire.



During the past day, 64 combat clashes took place.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 7 attacks near Synkivka and east of Petropavlivka, Kharkiv region, where the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our troops.



The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers stood in the way of 10 Muscovite attacks in the Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround the city of Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. During the past 24 hours, 4 enemy attacks were repelled near Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiivka, and another 19 attacks - in the Pervomaisky and Nevelsky districts of the Donetsk region.



The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Marinka and Shakhtarsky directions.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 3 enemy attacks near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnieper. The enemy, despite significant losses, does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy made 19 assaults here - they were unsuccessful.



The defense forces of Ukraine continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian aggressors with their active actions, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, our aircraft struck 13 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.



Units of missile forces hit the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 6 artillery systems, 3 anti-aircraft defenses and 1 enemy control point.



The estimated losses of the Russians of the past era are: 810 invaders, 7 tanks, 13 armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, 2 anti-aircraft guns, 1 air defense vehicle, 53 operational-tactical UAVs, 1 cruise missile, 35 vehicles and 7 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 810 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

