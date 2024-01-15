Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 15, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 15, 2024.

691 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,615 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 94 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 7 missile and 60 air strikes, carried out 64 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainian settlements came under the russian air strikes: Vilkhuvatka, Vovchansk, Kharkiv region; Belogorivka, Pishchane, Serebryansk forestry of the Luhansk region; Kolodyazi, Vesele, Bohdanivka, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Volodymyrivka of the Donetsk region.



More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks in the Sinkivka and Petropavlivka districts of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, our defenders repelled 14 enemy attacks near Makiivka, Belogorivka, Luhansk region, and Verkhnokamyansky, Donetsk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 5 attacks by the occupiers near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiivka districts and another 14 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, our defenders continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Mariinka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where 16 attacks were repulsed.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defenders repulsed 10 enemy attacks near Krasnoye, west of Verbove and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the occupiers do not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 7 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of the Ukrainian defenders.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



The Russian military is increasingly refusing to die for the nefarious goals of its leader, so the enemy command decided to experiment with additional types of stimulation that distort the sense of reality and lead to death. Thus, according to available information, narcotic and psychotropic substances are systematically issued to the personnel of the 108th Airborne Assault Regiment of the 7th Airborne Assault Division. These drugs lead to euphoria and dull pain. Soldiers who use them more easily agree to meat assaults without fear of injury or death.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 4 areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Also, one Kh-59 guided air missile was destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



The units of the missile forces hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an anti-aircraft defense device and 2 enemy ammunition depots.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 980 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

