Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 5, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 5, 2024.

712 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,636 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The adversary continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and airstrikes, fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 78 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 1 missile and 43 air strikes, carried out 51 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainian settlements have been hit by the russian air strikes: Mala Vovcha, Ustinivka, Vilkhuvatka, Khatne, Velikiy Burluk, Kam'yanka, Kolodyazne, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Ivanivka, Kislivka, Kotlyarivka, Krokhmalne, Pischane of the Kharkiv Oblast; Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk Oblast.



More than 150 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv Oblasts came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft defense unit in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed 3 enemy attacks in the Terni district of the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled 3 enemy attacks near the settlements of Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka of the Donetsk Oblast.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-tank missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. Thus, during the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces repelled 31 enemy attacks in the Novobakhmutivka, Stepovoy, Avdiivka areas and another 13 attacks near Tonenko, Severny, Pervomaisky, Nevelsky of the Donetsk Oblast.



In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Georgiyivka and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region, where 14 attacks were repelled.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Shakhtarsky direction.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Defense Forces repelled 4 enemy attacks north of Priyutny and Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to hold positions and repulse assaults by the occupying forces. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 3 unsuccessful assault actions.



At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 5 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 810 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil during the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) February 5, 2024

UKFL

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: