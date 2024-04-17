Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for April 16, 2024.

784 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,708 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 68 combat clashes took place.



In general, the enemy launched 2 rocket and 64 air strikes, fired 75 rocket salvo fire systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



During the past day, the following settlements were hit by the russian airstrikes: Popivka and Vozdvizhenska of the Sumy region; Zolochiv, Vesele, Volokhivka, Hlushkivka, Kolisnikivka, Berestov of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Terny, Zarichne, Verkhnokamianske, Chasiv Yar, Spirne, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka, Pervomaiske, Solovyove, Bila Gora, Novobakhmutivka, Oleksandropil, Antonivka, Kostyantynivka, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Odradokamyanka, Kozatske of the Kherson region.



More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent the transfer of our troops to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 9 times in Terni, Torsky, Hryhorivka districts of the Donetsk region and Serebryansk forestry in the Luhansk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 19 attacks in the areas of Verkhnokamianske, Vyimka, Bilogorivka, Chasiv Yar, Ivanovske, Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to improve the tactical position.



In the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Ocheretine, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Semenivka, Netaylove, and Pervomaiske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 20 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 4 times in the districts of Staromayorskyi of the Donetsk region, Robotyne, and north-western Vervovy, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 5 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of our troops.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 6 personnel concentration areas and 2 enemy control points.



Units of the missile forces inflicted damage on 1 area of concentration of enemy personnel.

russia's losses in manpower - 710 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

