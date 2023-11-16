The British Foreign Secretary David Cameron Visits Kyiv

David Cameron, the British Foreign Secretary, who was appointed a few days ago, arrived in Ukraine.

He has already met with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

They discussed weapons for the front, strengthening.



Air defense, protection of Ukrainians and critical infrastructure, as well as the security situation in the Black Sea and the further work of the alternative "grain corridor".

David Cameron is the former Prime Minister of Great Britain, he headed the British government from 2010 to 2016.

After a long break, he returned to politics and headed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He made his first official visit to Ukraine in his new position.

Ukraine Front Lines

