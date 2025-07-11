Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Announces Major Reshuffle: 20 Key Ambassadorial Appointments to be Revealed

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine confirmed around 20 decrees on the rotation of Ukraine’s ambassadors.

The spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Heorhiy Tykhyi, announced that around 20 presidential decrees on the dismissal and appointment of ambassadors will be issued in the near future.

Most of these decrees are expected to be revealed in the context of the ambassadors’ conference scheduled for July 21, 2025.

Tykhyi confirmed that, among other changes, Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, is expected to be replaced, as her four-year term is coming to an end.

“I can confirm that, firstly, the average term for Ukrainian ambassadors in their posts is about four years.

That’s the usual rotation period within the system. Sometimes it’s longer, sometimes shorter, but generally around four years.

In Oksana Markarova’s case, her term is now ending, so it’s a natural and logical step that a replacement is being prepared.

The President mentioned one of the potential candidates yesterday.

Replacing an ambassador is a diplomatically lengthy process—it involves requesting an agrément from the host country, receiving a response, and completing all necessary procedures,” he said, adding that the President of Ukraine has already named one possible candidate.

Most of the decrees will be published in the context of the ambassadors’ conference, when the heads of Ukraine’s foreign diplomatic missions gather in the capital.

“A decree may concern either dismissal or appointment, so we are talking about around 20 decisions in total – on recalling or assigning individuals as ambassadors.

Most of these decrees will become known in the context of our ambassadors’ conference, which will take place on July 21.

Usually, such decisions are made in connection with these conferences, when all the heads of foreign diplomatic missions come to the capital.

Some of the decisions are adopted beforehand, while others are made following the conference and the president’s communication with the ambassadors,” the MFA spokesperson said.

Tykhyi also reminded that the appointment and dismissal of ambassadors is the exclusive competence of the President of Ukraine, who grants them the authority to represent the state abroad.

