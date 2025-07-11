The U.S. Congress is preparing the “Graham’s Bill” with 500% tariffs against Russia

The U.S. Congress has intensified discussions on a sanctions bill proposed by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, which envisions unprecedented pressure measures on Russia, including 500% tariffs and the blocking of key banks.

The bill could be put to a vote before the August recess, but if delayed, not earlier than September.

According to reports, the Sanctioning Russia Act of 2025 includes the following provisions:

Asset freezes and sanctions against the Russian leadership, military officials, and oligarchs;

Blocking the Russian Central Bank, Sberbank, and Gazprombank, with a ban on transactions with them for U.S. institutions;

A complete ban on energy exports to Russia and any investments in its energy sector;

Secondary sanctions on companies from third countries that cooperate with Russia in the oil and gas industry;

500% tariffs on all goods and services of Russian origin, as well as the same tariffs on countries that help Russia circumvent restrictions.

Despite broad support in the Senate (85 out of 100), the vote had been delayed due to awaiting approval from President Donald Trump. After his position shifted at the end of June, the bill has been undergoing revisions, including clauses allowing the president to delay the implementation of sanctions.

The bill includes a mechanism for a 180-day delay in the implementation of sanctions, as well as the possibility of a further postponement—subject to Congressional approval. At the same time, President Trump would have the authority to independently decide when and which specific sanctions to enforce, provided that Russia is not showing a willingness to reach a peace agreement or is violating already established agreements.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that he will make an important statement regarding the war that Russia has launched against Ukraine.

