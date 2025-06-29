Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov Released on Bail: A Shocking 120 Million Hryvnias Set Amidst Political Turmoil

The court has ruled to impose a preventive measure in the form of bail for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov.

The High Anti-Corruption Court set bail for Deputy Prime Minister Oleksii Chernyshov at 120 million hryvnias, according to UNN.

“The motion of the NABU detective is granted in part: a preventive measure in the form of bail shall be applied to the suspect, Oleksii Mykhailovych Chernyshov. The bail is set at 120,002,668 hryvnias,” the judge stated.

The official has been assigned the following obligations:

– to appear upon each request by the detective or the court;

– to inform the detective, prosecutor, or court of any change in place of residence or employment;

– not to leave the territory of Ukraine without permission from the investigator, prosecutor, or court;

– to refrain from communicating with other suspects in the case, as well as with witnesses.

The duration of these obligations for Chernyshov is set at two months, until August 27, 2025, the judge added.

Addendum

On June 21, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported, citing two government sources, that “as early as June 19, NABU/SAP sent an invitation to the Secretariat of the Cabinet of Ministers to the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine, headed by Oleksiy Chernyshov, for him to appear on Monday, June 23, to be handed a suspicion notice.”

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal stated that the business trip of Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov was approved until the end of the week that ended on June 22.

President Zelensky declared that Vice Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov is on an overseas business trip, carrying out tasks related to the opening of hubs and the issue of multiple citizenships. He added that Chernyshov should return after completing the business trip.

On June 22, amid prior rumors about “not returning to Ukraine,” Chernyshov said he had already completed his overseas trip and intended to return to work at the Cabinet on June 23.

On June 24, after a visit to NABU, Chernyshov announced that he had received a suspicion notice. Later, SAP officially informed that Chernyshov was notified of suspicion for abuse of office and receiving a bribe of an especially large amount for himself and third parties.

