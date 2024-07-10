Home NEWS WORLD ABOUT UKRAINE Ukraine is allowed to strike at Russian territory with Storm Shadow missiles

Ukraine is allowed to strike at Russian territory with Storm Shadow missiles

Newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has agreed that it is up to Ukraine to decide how to use long-range British Storm Shadow missiles, particularly in the context of strikes against Russia. 

This was reported by Bloomberg.

They should be used for defense purposes in accordance with international humanitarian law.

“But it is for Ukraine to decide how to deploy it for those defensive purposes” he said. 

This is the first time Starmer has reaffirmed the new government's commitment to the previous policy since its election victory last week.

Storm Shadows are precision-guided cruise missiles with a range of more than 250 kilometers.

