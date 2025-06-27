EU Summit kicks off in Brussels: Ukraine and defense at the center of attention

The European Union summit kicks off today in Brussels, with key topics including the war in Ukraine, strengthening defense capabilities, and enhancing competitiveness. EU leaders will discuss continued support for Ukraine, its path toward EU membership, pressure on Russia, and efforts to achieve peace.

Ukraine will be on the agenda at today’s EU summit in Brussels, European Council President António Costa said on Thursday on X, according to UNN.

“The June EU summit is about to begin. A busy day lies ahead. On the agenda: defense, the Middle East, Ukraine, competitiveness, and strengthening our global position,” Costa wrote.

Details

According to the European Council’s website, the summit will take place on June 26–27.

“EU leaders are meeting in Brussels to discuss geoeconomic challenges and current developments in Ukraine and the Middle East,” the statement reads.

Topics on the agenda also include European defense and security, migration, preparedness, and internal security.

Ukraine

“EU leaders will take stock of the latest developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine. To this end, they will discuss how to continue supporting efforts toward peace, together with partners, including by increasing pressure on Russia to agree to a meaningful ceasefire and demonstrate genuine willingness to negotiate. They will also review Ukraine’s path to EU membership,” the message states.

The European Council notes that it “welcomes all efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in Ukraine.” To date, the EU has provided Ukraine with nearly €158.6 billion, including €59.6 billion in military support.

“Ukraine remains firmly committed to ensuring a genuine peace process. And the EU will remain equally steadfast in its support for Ukraine,” said António Costa.

According to the tentative schedule, the summit on June 26 will include a “video conference exchange with the President of Ukraine.”

Deal with the U.S.

According to Reuters, EU leaders are expected to inform the European Commission on Thursday whether they wish to pursue a swift trade deal with the United States on terms favorable to Washington, or continue negotiating for a better agreement.

Russian gas issue

On the sidelines of the summit, EU leaders will also attempt to address the concerns of Slovakia and Hungary regarding the planned phase-out of Russian gas. The EU aims to completely end Russian gas imports by the end of 2027.

EU diplomats said reassurances from EU leaders on energy security should help secure the support of both countries for the EU’s 18th sanctions package against Russia, which they are currently blocking.

However, ahead of the summit, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that he would demand a postponement of the sanctions vote until Slovakia’s concerns are addressed.

