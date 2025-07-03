The Pope visited Ukrainian children at the Vatican – photos

According to ua.news, Pope Leo XIV visited a children’s camp in the Vatican on July 3, where Ukrainian children were also present that day.

This was reported by Vatican News.

It is noted that children from Ukraine, who are in Italy for a summer holiday supported by Caritas Italy, joined for one day the children of Vatican employees participating in the annual children’s camp at the Vatican. They met with Pope Leo XIV.

The Pontiff spoke with those present and answered some questions.

It is mentioned that he spoke about diversity and hospitality, greeting the Ukrainian children in English and adding that “it is important to respect each other, not to stop at differences, but to build bridges, friendship; we can all be friends, brothers, and sisters.”

Answering a question about the war, he explained that even from a young age, we must learn to be builders of peace and friendship, not to start wars and fights, and never to spread hatred and envy: “Jesus calls us all to be friends,” because it is important “to learn from a young age to respect each other, to see in the other someone like myself.”

The children gave the Pope gifts, some of which they made themselves during the summer camp, as well as souvenirs, drawings, and works by Ukrainian children and teenagers.

On June 28, believers of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church made their official pilgrimage to St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican on the occasion of the Jubilee, which is held under the motto “Pilgrims of Hope.”

Earlier, the Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, held telephone talks with the Vatican Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin. They discussed, among other things, the return of Ukrainian children abducted by the Russian Federation.

Russia categorically does not consider the Vatican as a possible venue for “peace negotiations” with Ukraine, citing various reasons, including European Union sanctions.