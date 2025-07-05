European Parliament Set to Vote on Critical Resolution Addressing Human Losses in Russia’s War Against Ukraine

The European Parliament will Vote on a Resolution Regarding Human Losses in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On Wednesday, July 9, the European Parliament will vote on a resolution titled: “Human Losses Resulting from Russia’s War of Aggression Against Ukraine and the Urgent Need to End Russian Aggression: The Situation of Illegally Detained Civilians and Prisoners of War, as well as the Continued Shelling of the Civilian Population.”

This is stated in the final draft agenda of the European Parliament session for July 7–10, 2025.

The voting block is scheduled to take place from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Kyiv time. The Ukrainian resolution is the last item on the list of documents to be put to a vote.

“A key item concluding the debates held during the June plenary session will be Wednesday’s vote: Members of the European Parliament will vote on a resolution condemning the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, as well as executions and acts of torture committed against Ukrainian servicemen,” said Delphine Colard, the European Parliament’s chief spokesperson.

