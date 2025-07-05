European Parliament Set to Vote on Critical Resolution Addressing Human Losses in Russia’s War Against Ukraine
European Parliament Set to Vote on Critical Resolution Addressing Human Losses in Russia’s War Against Ukraine

The European Parliament will Vote on a Resolution Regarding Human Losses in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

On Wednesday, July 9, the European Parliament will vote on a resolution titled: “Human Losses Resulting from Russia’s War of Aggression Against Ukraine and the Urgent Need to End Russian Aggression: The Situation of Illegally Detained Civilians and Prisoners of War, as well as the Continued Shelling of the Civilian Population.”

This is stated in the final draft agenda of the European Parliament session for July 7–10, 2025.

The European Parliament will vote on the resolution concerning human losses during Russia’s aggression against Ukraine on Wednesday, July 9.

The voting block is scheduled to take place from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Kyiv time. The Ukrainian resolution is the last item on the list of documents to be put to a vote.

“A key item concluding the debates held during the June plenary session will be Wednesday’s vote: Members of the European Parliament will vote on a resolution condemning the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia, as well as executions and acts of torture committed against Ukrainian servicemen,” said Delphine Colard, the European Parliament’s chief spokesperson.

EMPR

Tags:
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!

BTC: bc1q8upc9tz04lw6nhhdk9qrj5206xaua0a7sacevv

ETH: 0x195cc1eA2CF09d90e3752E89508F2D2689dFD561

SOL: A8PDL6J6L8i8UFR6yuBhZoE9qpMwugq1c4V4JAouSGhv

You can also use Trust Wallet

Or by check to our representative at EuromaidanPR, POB 9576, Washington, DC 20016

Related Articles
Please support our media with your preferred amount of funding and ask your friends to share and donate!
About Ukraine Front Lines
Ukraine Front Lines is the Independent Citizen Media, which disseminates truthful news on the latest updates from Ukraine. Learn More

Copyright ©2014-2025 Ukraine Front Lines

CONTACT US

You can send us an email and we'll get back to you, Ukraine Front Lines team

Sending

Log in with your credentials

Forgot your details?