The US Senate has introduced a bill to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism

Another blow to the Kremlin’s main tower! The U.S. Senate has introduced a bill to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

Senators from the two leading parties in the U.S. Congress, Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal, have introduced a bill to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law. Countries currently designated as state sponsors of terrorism under U.S. law are Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria. The governments of these countries have repeatedly supported acts of international terrorism.

"I’m looking forward to voting on our bill to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism under U.S. law for several reasons. Most importantly, this designation would dramatically increase the tools available to the U.S. to punish Putin for his barbaric behavior in Ukraine and his disruptive behavior throughout Africa and the world at large. Putin’s Russia is a state sponsor of terrorism and it’s long past time to make it official under U.S. law,” Republican Graham stated.

Democrat Blumenthal stated that Russia had "earned" its place in the club of state sponsors of terrorism by unleashing a "cruel campaign of violence and aggression" in Ukraine and committing "countless atrocities and crimes against humanity, inflicting terror and death on thousands of innocent civilians."

"Designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism will allow the United States to more aggressively combat Putin's savagery as well as his threat to freedom and democracy," said Senator Blumenthal.

The US Congress called to recognize the russian federation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Finally we became heard once again!

To remind, EMPR demands this since 2019.

Read more about it:https://t.co/Kqxzuf79yD pic.twitter.com/8XW7quqzVs — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 21, 2024

The bill to recognize the Russian Federation a state sponsor of terrorism will have an impact on other countries and organizations that cooperate with Russia, expand the list of dual-purpose goods that will not be allowed to be exported to Russia, and significantly limit the sovereignty of the Russian Federation in the eyes of American courts. This will open up the possibility for lawsuits and other civil claims from victims of Moscow-sponsored terrorism.

Let's remind, that back to 2019, EMPR have launched campaign to designate the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics as Terrorist Organizations.

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: