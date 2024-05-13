Russian military captured civilians from Vovchansk community, Kharkiv region, the recent reports of Suspilne Kharkiv say.

BREAKING Russian military captured civilians in the Vovchansk district, #Kharkiv region!!! pic.twitter.com/k24JYXVRCu — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) May 13, 2024

In the Vovchansk community, during the Russian army's offensive, the occupiers forcibly detained and continue to detain people in the basement.

The locals were placed in the room on May 11, 2024.

Some of them managed to escape on May 13 and reached the volunteers.

The people are now safe.

The victims said that while they were in the basement, they heard Russian soldiers talking about how civilians should be shot.

People were also forced to provide medical assistance to the occupiers, - Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

