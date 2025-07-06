Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 6, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 6, 2025.

1,229th day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,141 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 AM regarding the Russian invasion.

The 1,229th day of the large-scale armed aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.

In total, 200 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched:

1 missile strike

65 airstrikes , using 2 missiles and 117 guided aerial bombs

, using and 6,074 shellings , including 119 from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS)

, including from multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 3,724 kamikaze drones

Airstrikes were recorded in the areas of:

Boiaro-Lezhachi (Sumy Oblast)

(Sumy Oblast) Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchansk, Odradne, Okhrimivka, Zybyne, Prykolotne, Khatne (Kharkiv Oblast)

(Kharkiv Oblast) Pokrovsk, Sukhyi Yar (Donetsk Oblast)

(Donetsk Oblast) Bilohiria, Stepnohirsk (Zaporizhzhia Oblast)

(Zaporizhzhia Oblast) Olhivka (Kherson Oblast)

Defense Forces’ Strikes:

Ukrainian aviation, missile troops, and artillery hit:

2 command posts

4 artillery systems

7 enemy personnel and equipment concentration areas

Frontline Situation:

Northern-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions:

Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 attacks. The enemy conducted 10 airstrikes, dropping 28 guided bombs, and carried out 312 shellings, including 10 with MLRS.

Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction:

7 clashes occurred near Vovchansk and toward Ambarne.

Kupianskyi direction:

8 attacks were recorded and repelled near Holubivka, Kindrashivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Kupiansk.

Lyman direction:

The enemy attempted 37 assaults near Novoyehorivka, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi, Novyi Myr, Ridkodub, Myrne, Torske, Hryhorivka.

Siverskyi direction:

7 clashes occurred near Serebrianka, Verkhnokamianske, Hryhorivka, and Ivano-Darivka.

Kramatorskyi direction:

Defense Forces repelled 6 attacks toward Bila Hora, Chasiv Yar, and Stupochky.

Toretskyi direction:

The enemy launched 6 attacks near Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Rusyn Yar.

Pokrovskyi direction :

Ukrainian defenders stopped 59 enemy attacks near: Poltavka, Malynivka, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Razine, Orikhove, Dachne, Zvirove, Udachne, Novosergiivka, Muravka, Novopavlivka, Oleksiivka , and toward Volodymyrivka, Serhiivka, Filiia , and Pokrovsk .

: Ukrainian defenders stopped near:

Novopavlivskyi direction:

Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks near Zirka, Tolstoi, Voskresenka, Zaporizhzhia, Shevchenko, and Novopil.

Huliaipilskyi direction:

The enemy tried to advance 8 times near Malynivka.

Orikhivskyi direction:

5 attacks were launched toward Kamianske.

Prydniprovskyi direction:

The enemy attempted 1 unsuccessful advance toward Ukrainian fortified positions.

Volyn and Polissia directions:

No signs of enemy offensive group formation were detected.

Russia’s Losses over the past day:

1,180 personnel ,

, 2 tanks ,

, 3 armored combat vehicles ,

, 39 artillery systems ,

, 2 MLRS ,

, 1 air defense system ,

, 1 aircraft ,

, 216 operational-tactical UAVs ,

, 104 vehicles.

Operational information as of 22:00 PM regarding the Russian invasion.

As of now, 149 combat clashes have occurred.

Today, according to updated data, the enemy launched:

1 missile strike

61 airstrikes , using 4 missiles and 82 guided aerial bombs

, using and Deployed 1,275 kamikaze drones

Conducted over 4,000 shellings targeting Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas

Regional Combat Overview:

Northern-Slobozhanske and Kursk directions : 7 clashes since the beginning of the day, 3 are still ongoing Enemy launched 10 airstrikes , dropping 24 guided bombs , and conducted 231 artillery attacks , including 21 with MLRS

: Southern-Slobozhanske direction : Enemy conducted 20 attacks near Kamianka, Zelenyi, Krasne Pershe, Ambarne, Vovchansk , and toward Khatne 8 clashes are still ongoing

: Kupiansk direction : The enemy attempted 6 advances near Kindrashivka, Holubivka, Zelenyi Hai — all repelled

: Lyman direction : 23 enemy attacks near Hrekivka, Chervonyi Stav, Serebrianka, Karpivka , and toward Novyi Myr and Torske 2 battles ongoing

: Siverskyi direction : 5 enemy assaults near Hryhorivka, Serebrianka, Vyiimka , and Ivano-Darivka 2 clashes are still ongoing

: Kramatorsk direction : No offensive actions since the start of the day

: Toretsk direction : 6 enemy assaults on Ukrainian positions near Dyliivka, Toretsk, Rusyn Yar , and Yablunivka

: Pokrovsk direction : 40 enemy attempts to breach defenses near Razine, Promin, Kotlyne, Novosergiivka, Myroliubivka, Poltavka, Novoekonomichne, Myrne, Lysivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Orikhove, Oleksiivka and toward Pokrovsk, Molodetske, Dachne , and Muravka 8 battles ongoing

:

Confirmed enemy losses in this direction today: 117 killed and wounded

Destroyed: 6 vehicles, 3 motorcycles, 3 UAVs, 2 satellite communication terminals, 3 UAV antennas

1 enemy vehicle damaged

Novopavlivsk direction : 15 enemy attacks repelled near Voskresenka, Shevchenko, Zaporizhzhia, Zirka, Myrne, Komar, Novosilka , and toward Novopavlivka

: Huliaipole direction : 1 attack repelled near Malynivka , 1 battle ongoing

: Orikhiv direction : Enemy airstrikes recorded in Plavni

: Prydniprovske direction : Russian forces airstruck the area near L’vove

:

Special recognition goes to:

The 140th Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Ukrainian Naval Infantry

of the The 2nd Regiment of the National Guard of Ukraine

These units are effectively eliminating enemy forces and destroying enemy personnel and equipment.

