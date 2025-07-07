Shelling of Kharkiv on July 7: casualties reported, including children

On the morning of July 7, Russian forces attacked Kharkiv with strike drones, causing a fire in a residential high-rise building. Eight people were injured, including two children; civilian infrastructure and a kindergarten were damaged.

According to UNN, citing the Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA) Oleh Syniehubov and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, the Russian occupation forces launched a drone attack on Kharkiv in the early hours of July 7, sparking a fire in a multi-storey building. Preliminary reports indicate that eight people were injured, including two children.

The two latest impacts occurred in the Slobidskyi district. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, a high-rise residential building was reportedly hit. “One of the floors of the residential building is on fire,” Terekhov wrote on his Telegram channel at 05:51.

“As a result of the shelling, a fire broke out on the 9th floor,” Syniehubov clarified.

In the Shevchenkivskyi district, four people were injured, including two children. In the Slobidskyi district, two more were wounded. One of the strikes in Slobidskyi hit a residential area, while the second targeted a civilian facility, according to Terekhov.

The head of the Kharkiv RSA added that two people were injured in the Slobidskyi district as a result of the enemy attack and are receiving necessary medical care. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, including a kindergarten building.

“The total number of people injured in this morning’s enemy attack on Kharkiv has risen to eight,” Syniehubov reported at 06:22.

The number of people injured in Kharkiv as a result of the morning UAV attack on July 7 has risen to 20, including three children. Victims are reported in both the Shevchenkivskyi and Slobidskyi districts, with civilian infrastructure and a kindergarten damaged.

The number of those injured in Kharkiv continues to rise following the morning UAV attack on Monday, July 7. As of 07:21, a total of 20 people have been reported injured in two city districts. Among them are three children. This was reported by the Head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration (RSA), Oleh Syniehubov, as cited by UNN.

A total of 20 people are now known to have been injured, including 3 children. In the Shevchenkivskyi district, 12 people were injured; in the Slobidskyi district, 8 were injured.

“Medical personnel are providing the necessary assistance. Rescue operations are ongoing,” the official added.

