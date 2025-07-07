Russian drone strike aftermath recorded in three districts of Kyiv; a heating pipeline was damaged.

The Russian army attacked Kyiv with drones on the night of July 7, there is destruction.

This was reported by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko.

According to him, the destruction was recorded in three districts.

In Desnyanskyi district: as a result of falling fragments of a UAV, the facade of an administrative building, a gas pipe and an empty tank were damaged. Cars also caught fire. The blast wave broke windows in a non-residential building. The fragments that caught fire were extinguished.



In Solomyanskyi district: fragments of a downed drone fell on a car wash. Cars and a water supply were damaged.



In Holosiivskyi district: fragments broke windows in an office building.



“Also, as a result of hitting fragments of a UAV, a large-diameter heating main was damaged. Municipal workers are already working to eliminate the accident,” the mayor added.

Photo credits: DSNS in Kyiv region.

EMPR

