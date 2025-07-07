As a result of the Russian attack on Odesa, a fire broke out and one person died

Russian occupation forces attacked Odesa with strike drones during the night of Monday, July 7. As a result of the hostile shelling, fires broke out and one person was killed.

This was reported by Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, on his Telegram channel. According to him, air defense forces were actively operating in the city, but there were still damages.

The Russians once again damaged civilian infrastructure with their strikes, including a car service station and passenger vehicles. In addition, a fire broke out in a security room near a new building. A security guard was killed.

“All authorized services are working to eliminate the consequences. Law enforcement officers are documenting yet another crime by the Russians against the civilian population of the Odesa region,” the statement said.

The State Emergency Service (DSNS) clarified that after the night attacks in Odesa, 10 garage facilities, an administrative building within a car service station, and several construction trailers were damaged. Passenger cars, trucks, and a bus were destroyed. Fires broke out but were extinguished by rescuers.

The Odesa Regional Prosecutor’s Office reported that a pre-trial investigation has been launched into the facts of war crimes causing the death of a person (Part 2, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

“According to the investigation, during the night of July 7, the Russian Armed Forces attacked Odesa with strike drones. Civilian infrastructure was damaged, including garage facilities, a service station, and vehicles. As a result of the attack, a security guard who was at the time in a service room near a new building was killed,” the statement said.

The statement added that the inspection is ongoing, and the full list of damages and destructions is being established.

As reported by OBOZ.UA:

– On the morning of July 7, Russia carried out drone strikes on residential neighborhoods of Kharkiv. A multi-story building was hit, causing a fire and injuring 27 people, including three children.

– Additionally, the aggressor country Russia inflicted further damage on Ukraine’s capital Kyiv with drone attacks during the night of July 7. The fall of downed enemy targets damaged civilian buildings and a heating pipeline, causing a gas pipe to catch fire as well as several vehicles.

– On July 6, the Russian occupation army struck the Sumy region. The attack caused a large-scale fire, killing two people and injuring two more.

Olga Lipych