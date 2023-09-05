Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 5, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 5, 2023.

559 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,486 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the day, the enemy carried out 6 missile and 76 air strikes, carried out 60 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



During the day, 29 combat clashes took place.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siversky and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 20 settlements, including Buchki, Karpovychi, Progress of the Chernihiv region, Druzhba, Sytne, Nova Huta, Romashkovo, Bugor, Malushyne of the Sumy region and Udy, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Gatishche, Ohirtseve, Vilkhuvatka and Ternova, Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy launched an airstrike in the Budarok district of the Kharkiv region. More than 15 settlements, including Figolivka, Berestovka, Dvorichna, Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Pischane, Kislivka of the Kharkiv region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the districts of Novoyehorivka and Belogorivka, Luhansk region. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bilogorivka, Luhansk region, Yampolivka, Spirnyi, Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire, including Nevske, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region and Spirne, Rozdolivka, Serebryanka, Verkhnyokamianske, Vesele, Pereizne of the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, our defenders continue to conduct offensive actions south of the city of Bakhmut, entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries. Attacks by Russian troops were successfully repelled in the area north of Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. The enemy carried out an airstrike in the Ivanovo district of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Minkivka, Vasyukivka, Bohdanivka, Chasiv Yar, Bila Gora, Severny, Druzhba, and New York of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.



In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the Avdiivka area. The enemy continues to fire artillery and mortar attacks on populated areas, including Oleksandropil, Novokalynove, Keramik, Avdiivka, Severne, Nevelske, and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Marinka area. The enemy launched an air strike near Krasnohorivka. The settlements of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Maksimilianivka, Gostre, and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vugledar, Vodyany, Prechistivka, Zolotaya Niva, and Urozhany. More than 10 settlements, including Vugledar, Vodyane, Shakhtarske, Novoukrainka, Prechistivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Urozhane of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the direction of Zaporizhzhia, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the districts of Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Preobrazhenka, Robotyne, Stepnohirsk of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Novodarivka, Olhivske, Zaliznychne, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Shcherbaki, and Kamianske of the Zaporizhia region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.



In the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Tyaginka and Molodizhny. Olhivka, Burgunka of the Kherson region were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.



During the day, the aviation of the defense forces made 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 2 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of missile forces and artillery hit 11 artillery pieces on firing positions and 4 enemy control points during the day.



In general, the estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 560 occupiers, 9 tanks, 7 armored fighting vehicles, 38 artillery systems, 6 anti-aircraft guns, 1 anti-aircraft vehicle, 31 operational-tactical UAVs, 26 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

russia’s losses in manpower - 560 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) September 5, 2023

