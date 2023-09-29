Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 29, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 29, 2023.

583 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,510 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, shelling not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians. Yesterday the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 39 iranian Shahed drones, of which 31 were destroyed by Ukrainian defenders.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step vacate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the reached borders.



During the past day, 21 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy carried out 83 airstrikes and launched 63 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.



The settlements came under the russian airstrikes: Grabovskoe, Sumy Region; Krugle, Kupyansk, Berestov, Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Luhansk region; Torske, Siversk, Spirne, Vesele, Kostyantynivka, Bila Gora, Avdiivka, Urozhaine, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Region; Mykolaivka, Kherson region.



More than 140 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk and Bakhmut directions. In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled an enemy attack in the area of the settlement of Bilogorivka, Luhansk region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy tried to restore the lost position in the area south of Avdiivka, Donetsk region, but was unsuccessful. In addition, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack in the Nevelsky district of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Mariinka area of the Donetsk region, where during the past day he made 6 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions. Also, our defenders successfully repelled an enemy attack in the Novomykhailivka area of the Donetsk region.



In the Shakhtarsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled an enemy attack in the Urozhany area of the Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy tried to restore the lost position in the Krasnoye region of the Zaporizhzhia region, but was unsuccessful.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying supply depots and inflicting successful damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 strike on the anti-aircraft missile complex and 2 strikes on the enemy's EW stations. Also, our defenders destroyed 2 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.

The anti-aircraft missile complex, 11 artillery pieces and the enemy's ammunition depot were hit by units of the missile forces.



In total, the enemy lost: 340 occupants, 8 tanks, 10 armored fighting vehicles, 34 artillery systems, one MLRS, one air defense vehicle, 34 UAVs of operational-tactical level, 21 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment.

russia’s losses in manpower - 340 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

