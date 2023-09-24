Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 24, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 24, 2023.

578 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,505 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, shelling not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians. Yes, yesterday the Russian Federation struck Ukraine with kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136/131 type. As a result of combat work, 14 out of 15 "martyrs" were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.



More than 20 combat clashes took place during the past day. The enemy carried out 5 missile and 57 air strikes, carried out 38 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Synkivka, Ivanivka, Kislivka of the Kharkiv region were hit by airstrikes; Nevske, Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Serebryanka, Spirne, Vesele, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Avdiivka, Maryinka, Vugledar, Urozhaine, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Robotine of the Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Kozatske, Mykolaivka, Olhivka, Lviv, Naddniprianske, Antonivka, Kherson region.



More than 70 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

The enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas on the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions. It conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to dangerous directions, increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" air defense system in the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the Belogorivka area of the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy tried to restore the lost position in the Klishchiivka area of the Donetsk region, but was unsuccessful. The defense forces continue their assault south of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, inflict losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces are successfully holding the defense on the occupied borders, repulsed enemy attacks in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Mariinka and Pobeda of the Donetsk region, where during the past day he made more than 10 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their occupied positions.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, our defenders continue to defend the occupied borders, protect our land from the invaders.



In the direction of Melitopol, the Defense Forces continue their offensive operation. In particular, in the Verbove district of the Zaporizhzhia region, the enemy is pushed out of the occupied positions and entrenched at the achieved boundaries.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying supply depots and inflicting successful damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 9 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 7 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



Units of the missile forces hit 1 area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 anti-aircraft missile complex, 8 artillery pieces and 1 radar station of the enemy.

russia’s losses in manpower - 390 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

