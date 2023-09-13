Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 13, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 13, 2023.

567 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,494 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step vacate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the reached borders.



During the past day, 34 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 7 missile and 35 air strikes, carried out more than 56 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state.



In addition, with the beginning of the current day, the russian occupiers launched a massive air strike using attack UAVs against the civilian infrastructure of Odesa and Sumy regions. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.



The settlements of Popivka, Stepok, Myropyllya, Grabovske of the Sumy region, Kislivka of the Kharkiv region, Nadiya, Dibrova of the Luhansk region, Spirne, Klishchiivka, Severny of the Donetsk region, Robotyne of the Zaporizhia region, Odradokamyanka of the Kherson region were hit by airstrikes.



More than 45 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "North" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border, conducts active diversionary activities in the border areas in order to prevent our troops from moving to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" air defense system in the Kupyansk, Lyman, and Bakhmut directions, the enemy does not stop trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Orikhovo-Vasylivka. In turn, the Defense Forces had partial success in the course of offensive operations in the Klishchiivka region of Donetsk region, inflicting significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" SDF, our defenders are firmly holding the defense in the Avdiivka and Mariinka directions, where during the past day, the enemy made more than 20 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their positions. In addition, all enemy attacks in the areas of Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk region and south of Novodarivka of the Zaporizhia region resulted in significant losses of both manpower and equipment for the occupiers. At the same time, in the Avdiiv, Marin, and Shakhtar directions, the Defense Forces continue to hold the initiative, put pressure on the enemy, conduct assaults, and reclaim our land.



In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces continue the offensive operation, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, and force the enemy to withdraw from the occupied positions. As a result of the assault actions, our soldiers have partial success in the Robotyne district of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the area of responsibility of OSUV "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue counter-battery fighting, destroying logistics, deployment sites and firing positions of enemy units.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 9 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.



10 artillery pieces, 2 anti-aircraft missile systems, 1 personnel concentration area, 1 radio-electronic warfare station, 1 control post, and 5 enemy ammunition depots were hit by units of missile troops and artillery and unmanned systems.

russia’s losses in manpower - 590 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

— Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) September 13, 2023

