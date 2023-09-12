Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 12, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 12, 2023.

566 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,493 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past day, 30 combat clashes took place.



The enemy launched 10 missile and 53 air strikes, carried out more than 56 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. The enemy continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, and uses terror tactics typical of the Kremlin. Unfortunately, as a result of such terrorist actions of the Russian occupying forces, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, destroyed residential buildings, and damaged civilian infrastructure. In particular, civilian residents of Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, suffered from cynical rocket attacks.



Yesterday, Russia attacked our country with 12 kamikaze drones of the Shahed-136/131 type. All 12 attack drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine.



The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains quite difficult.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy launched an airstrike in the Leonivka region of the Chernihiv region. He carried out more than 15 artillery and mortar attacks on civilian infrastructure and the population of the frontline regions.



In the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk, Lyman and Bakhmut directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes near Synkivka, Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region, Nadia, Novoyehorivka, Dibrova, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region. The occupiers do not stop trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the districts of Novoselyvskyi, Luhansk region, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements were affected by numerous artillery and mortar attacks.



In the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka, Mariinska and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy carried out airstrikes near Avdiivka, Prechistivka, Urozhany, Staromayorsky, Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements were affected by numerous artillery and mortar attacks. The occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region.



In the Orihiv direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Mala Tokmachka, Omelnyk, Robotyny and Novodanilivka of the Zaporizhzhya region. More than 20 settlements were affected by numerous artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces continue the offensive operation, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops. In turn, the enemy is trying to restore its units, continuing numerous assaults on the positions of our troops. Ukrainian soldiers courageously hold their defense, repelling more than 10 enemy attacks in the Robotyny and Novodanilivka districts of the Zaporizhzhia region. They were successful in the areas south and southeast of Robotyny, and they are gaining ground at the boundaries they have reached.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" air defense system in the Kherson direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the Odradokamianka area of the Kherson region and Kryvyi Rih in the Dnipropetrovsk region. More than 10 front-line settlements were affected by numerous artillery and mortar attacks. The defense forces continue to conduct counter-battery fighting, destroy supply depots and inflict damage on the enemy in his rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the defense forces made 7 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the invaders.



Units of missile forces and artillery and unmanned systems hit 12 artillery pieces, 1 area of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment, 1 control post and 1 enemy ammunition depot.

Estimated losses of the enemy last day totaled: 550 occupiers, 8 tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 33 artillery systems, 4 anti-aircraft guns, 3 anti-aircraft vehicles, 17 operational-tactical UAVs, 43 vehicles and 4 units of special equipment.

russia’s losses in manpower - 550 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

