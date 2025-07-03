Russia – Ukraine War Updates: Key Developments as of July 3, 2025

Russia – Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 3, 2025.

1,226th day of the russian large-scale invasion and 4,138 day of the russia’s war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 08:00 AM regarding the Russian invasion.

Ukrainian defenders continue to staunchly resist the enemy’s pressure, inflicting heavy losses on the occupiers.

In total, 185 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes, using 7 missiles, and 62 airstrikes, dropping 93 guided bombs on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, the enemy carried out 5,520 shellings, including 84 from multiple launch rocket systems, and deployed 3,194 kamikaze drones.

Airstrikes were recorded in the areas of Poltavka, Mayak (Donetsk Oblast) and Kozatske (Kherson Oblast).

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and two enemy artillery systems.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks. The enemy launched 9 airstrikes, dropping 19 guided bombs, and carried out 360 artillery shellings, including 19 using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attempted 25 breakthroughs in the areas of Hlyboke, Zelenyi, Vovchansk, Milove, Ambarne, and toward Mytrofanivka and Mala Shapkivka.

In the Kupianskyi direction, there were nine enemy attacks. Ukrainian defenders repelled assaults near Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, and toward Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 18 times, attempting to breach Ukrainian defenses near Ridkodub, Torske, Hrekivka, Hryhorivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, and toward Cherneshchyna, Shandryholove, Serednie, and Novyi Myr.

In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian troops successfully repelled three attacks toward Fedorivka and Vyiimka.

In the Kramatorskyi direction, the occupiers launched five attacks toward Bondarne, Markove, and in the area of Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretskyi direction, the enemy launched 11 attacks near Toretsk, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 58 enemy assault actions in the areas of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Myrne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novomykolaivka, Novosergiivka, Dachne, Oleksiivka, Orikhove, and toward Volodymyrivka, Novopavlivka, Razine, and Molodetske.

In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the enemy launched 19 attacks yesterday near Zaporizhzhia, Yalta, Myrne, Piddubne, and Shevchenko.

In the Huliaipilskyi direction, no offensive actions were reported.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers attempted 1 assault near Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled two enemy attacks.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, there were no signs of offensive group formation by the enemy.

Ukrainian troops continue to inflict significant losses on the occupiers in manpower and equipment, actively undermining the enemy’s offensive potential in the rear.

In total, the enemy lost 1,000 personnel in the past day. Ukrainian forces also destroyed 1 tank, 5 armored combat vehicles, 21 artillery systems, 85 operational-tactical UAVs, 101 units of automotive equipment, and 1 unit of special equipment.

The estimated total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 03.07.25 pic.twitter.com/qP6KVrDvqz — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) July 3, 2025

EMPR

Tags: