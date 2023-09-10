Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 10, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 10, 2023.

564 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,491 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, shelling not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians.

Unfortunately, as a result of such terrorist actions, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population, destroyed residential buildings, and damaged civilian infrastructure.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defensive operations in the east and offensive operations in the south of Ukraine, destroy the enemy, step by step vacate the temporarily occupied territories, and secure themselves at the achieved borders.



During the past 24 hours, more than 30 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 2 rocket and 40 air strikes, carried out more than 38 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state.



Tonight, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with 32 russian iranian shahed drones. 25 were destroyed by Ukrainian air defenses. The Russian occupiers directed most of the attack UAVs to the Kyiv region.



The settlements of Budarka, Ambarne, Sinkivka, Kislivka, Cherneshchyna of the Kharkiv region, Novoselivske, Bilogorivka of the Luhansk region, Siversk, Andriivka, Krasnohorivka, Staromayorske, Spirne, Vesele, Prechystivka, Zolota Niva of the Donetsk region, Robotine, Kamianka of the Zaporizhia region were hit by enemy airstrikes. , Arkhangelsk, Kherson region.



More than 45 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under enemy artillery fire.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border, conducts active diversionary activities in the border areas in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions.



The occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the areas of Berestovoy, Orihovo-Vasylivka, and Bohdanivka in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsya Security Forces in the Kupyansk, Lymansk, and Bakhmut directions. Fierce fighting continues in the Klishchiivka area.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka, Mariinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the Defense Forces continue to hold the initiative: they hold back the enemy, carry out assault operations, and regain our land meter by meter. In particular, Ukrainian soldiers repelled about 15 enemy attacks in the Maryinka area.



In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces are conducting an offensive operation, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, forcing the enemy to withdraw from the occupied positions.



In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue to conduct a counter-battery fight, destroy the enemy's warehouses and inflict successful damage on his rear.



On September 10, 2023, the occupation authorities plan to hold illegal "elections of heads and deputies of local councils" in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. It should be noted that the vast majority of candidates do not even have a higher education and work as janitors, security guards and cleaners. The occupiers simply use their personalities to hide the real "leaders" of the occupied territories.



The specified pseudo-elections and their results are not recognized by the entire civilized world, and the very fact of their holding and the participation of the local population will be used by the occupying power for the purpose of accounting for human mobilization resources and their further recruitment into the ranks of the invading army of the aggressor country.



The Command of the Defense Forces of Ukraine urges to ignore participation in such pseudo-democratic measures and to avoid conscription into the occupation army.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment. In addition, three reconnaissance UAVs were destroyed by anti-aircraft defense.



6 artillery pieces, 1 anti-aircraft missile complex, 1 area of concentration of personnel and 1 warehouse of fuel and lubricants of the enemy were hit by units of the missile forces.

russia's losses in manpower - 490 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

