Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 1, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 1, 2023.

555 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,482 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Bakhmut and Melitopol directions. In the direction of Novodanilivka-Novoprokopivka, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had success, entrenched themselves at the reached boundaries, inflict fire damage with artillery on the identified enemy targets, carry out counter-battery countermeasures. In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces continue to conduct offensive actions south of the city of Bakhmut, entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.



On the night of September 1, 2023, russian forces launched Kalibr cruise missiles. The launch of two missiles from the Black Sea area, namely from the Feodosia region in occupied Crimea, was recorded.

One missile was destroyed, the other hit one of the private enterprises in Vinnytsia region. Property, private cars were damaged, assistance is provided to the victims.



Over the past 24 hours, the enemy launched one missile and 44 air strikes, launched 70 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



More than 25 combat clashes took place during the past day.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siversky and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy launched an air strike in the Kozachoi Lopan area of the Kharkiv region, carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 20 settlements, in particular, Sosnivka, Karpovichi of the Chernihiv region, the settlements of Seredyna-Buda, Volfyne, Romashkovo, Shalygine, Nova Sloboda of the Sumy region, and Vovchansk, Khrypuny, Karaichne, Mala Vovcha, Bologhivka, Budarky of the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy carried out an airstrike in the Kotlyarivka area of the Kharkiv region. The settlements of Borova, Kup'yansk, Kislivka of the Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novoyehorivka area of the Luhansk region. He carried out airstrikes in the districts of Cherneshchyna of the Kharkiv region, Novoyehorivka and Belogorivka of the Luhansk region, Rai-Olexandrivka of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements were affected by the enemy's artillery shelling, including Nevske, Bilogorivka, Tverdokhlibove of the Luhansk region and Rozdolivka, Nikyforivka, Verkhnokamianske, Fedorivka of the Donetsk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Bela Hora and New York of the Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements, including Minkivka, Bohdanivka, Ivanovske, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Druzhba, Severnye of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.



In the Avdiyiv direction, the enemy launched artillery and mortar attacks on the settlements of Oleksandropyl, Novokalynove, Avdiivka, Severne, Orlivka, and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region.



In the Mariinka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the advance of russian troops in the Mariinka area of the Donetsk region. The enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Novomykhailivka area. The russian occupiers carried out an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka area. The settlements of Krasnohorvik, Pobyeda, Maryinka, Kurakhovo, Novomykhailivka, Katerynivka, Kostyantynivka, Antonivka of the Donetsk region were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Vugledar and Staromayorsky of the Donetsk region. Such settlements as Vodyane, Vugledar, Bogoyavlenka, Prechistivka, Zolota Niva, Blagodatne, and Urozhayne of the Donetsk region were affected by the russian artillery shelling.



In the Zaporizhia direction, the enemy carried out airstrikes in the areas of Novodanilivka, Robotyny, Malaya Tokmachka, Orikhov of the Zaporizhia region. More than 20 settlements, including Novodarivka, Mali Shcherbaki, Olhivske, Chervone, Charivne, Gulyaipole, Lobkovo, and Plavni of the Zaporizhia region, were affected by the enemy's artillery shelling.



In the direction of Kherson, the enemy carried out airstrikes in Mykolaivka and Olhivka districts of Kherson region, fired artillery and mortars at the settlements of Stanislav, Olhivka, Ponyativka, Veletenske, Antonivka of Kherson region. In the temporarily occupied Brylivka of the Kherson region, the russian occupiers are conducting an active search for three of their servicemen - deserters who allegedly left their place of service, changed into civilian clothes and are hiding.



Also, the russian occupation authorities continue preparations for the so-called "elections" in the occupied territories of Ukraine. In particular, in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers, through controlled propagandists, local newspapers and campaign leaflets spread information that according to the data of the "All-Russian Center for the Study of Public Opinion", the political party "United Russia" will win the primacy in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers report that they are ready for the specified party to vote 89% of "voters" who have decided on their choice and 80% of those who intend to participate in voting.

During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine made 14 strikes on personnel concentration areas and 4 strikes on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.



During the past day, units of missile troops and artillery hit one artillery vehicle in a firing position and 2 radar stations of the enemy.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day totaled: 470 occupiers, 23 tanks, 9 armored fighting vehicles, 23 artillery systems, 1 anti-aircraft missile system, 4 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 33 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 470 soldiers on the Ukrainain soil for the last 24h.

