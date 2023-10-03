Russia – Ukraine war updates as of October 3, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., October 3, 2023.

587 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,514 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the russian occupiers, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.



During the past day, 35 combat clashes took place. In general, the enemy carried out 8 missile and 47 air strikes, carried out 27 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state. Also, the russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 7 shahed drones from the south-eastern direction. Our anti-aircraft defense destroyed 4 russian shahed drones. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Air strikes were carried out in: Stepok of the Sumy region; Kupyansk, Ivanivka and Cherneshchyna of Kharkiv region; Zarichne, Spirne, Lyman, Klishchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultine, Maryinka, Novomykhailivka, Paraskoviivka, Urozhaine, Staromayorske, Novodarivka of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Zaporizhzhia Region; Mykolaivka, Kherson region.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupiansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks in the area of Makiivka, Luhansk region.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the russian occupiers unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position in the Andriivka area of the Donetsk region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy tried to restore the lost position in the Avdiivka area of the Donetsk region, but was unsuccessful. In addition, our defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the area east of Stepovy, Donetsk region. The enemy carried out 10 unsuccessful attacks in Maryinka and Novomykhailivka districts of Donetsk region.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled enemy attacks near Staromayorskyi and Rivnopol, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position west of Verbovoi and southeast of Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporizhzhia region.



Defense forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, establish themselves on the occupied borders and exhaust the enemy.



In the area of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying supply depots and inflicting successful damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile complex.



Units of the missile forces hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, a control post, 2 EW stations and 4 enemy artillery pieces.



In general, the enemy lost: 360 occupiers, 15 tanks, 8 armored fighting vehicles, 40 artillery systems, 20 UAVs of operational-tactical level, 23 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment.

russia’s losses in manpower - 360 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) October 3, 2023

