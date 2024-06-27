Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 27, 2024.

855 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,778 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. June 27, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, 148 combat clashes were recorded.



According to detailed information, over the past day, russian enemy launched one missile attack on the positions of our troops and populated areas, using one missile, 51 air strikes (using 74 anti-aircraft missiles), carried out more than 3,000 attacks, 127 from the ground - from rocket salvo fire systems . As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, as well as other infrastructure objects, were destroyed and damaged.



At night, the occupiers launched another massive air and missile strike. Defense forces destroyed all 23 attack drones and 5 out of 6 russian missiles.



Yesterday, the Ukrainian Air Force and missile forces and artillery hit three control points of the occupiers, one anti-aircraft defense device, two ammunition depots and 15 enemy personnel concentration areas.



The total losses of the russian invaders for the last day amounted to: 1,260 soldiers, three tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 42 artillery systems, five air defense systems, 24 anti-aircraft defense systems, 61 vehicles and 11 units of special equipment.



Already today, 48 combat clashes took place. The occupiers carried out five airstrikes (11 KAB) and 614 shelling of the positions of our troops. The enemy also used 38 kamikaze drones.



The battle for Vovchansk continues in the Kharkiv direction. The situation is under control.



During the previous day, the losses of the enemy in the Kharkiv direction amounted to: 150 servicemen, three artillery systems, an anti-aircraft vehicle and six vehicles were destroyed. One tank, one artillery system, two anti-aircraft vehicles and two cars were damaged.



Since the beginning of the day, there have been four skirmishes in the Kupiansk direction in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchany, Stelmakhivka, and Andriivka. Two assault actions of the aggressor are still ongoing.



In the Lyman direction the Defense Forces are repelling two attacks in the Kopanok and Nevsky districts.



There were four enemy attacks on the Siverskyi direction. Three of them in the districts of Spirny and Rozdolivka were unsuccessful. At the same time, one battle, in the Rozdolivka area, is still ongoing.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers do not give up their intentions to break through in the area of ​​Chasovoy Yar. Two assault operations are ongoing.



A tense situation in the Toretsk direction. The aggressor is active in the Toretsk, Severny and Zalizny districts. The attack near Druzhba was repulsed by our defenders.



The situation in the Pokrovsky direction remains aggravated. 13 offensive actions of the enemy have already taken place, 9 of which have been successfully repelled. Fighting continues.



In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy lost 245 servicemen and two artillery systems during the past day. One tank was damaged.



In the Kurakhiv direction, in the districts of Krasnohorivka, Georgievka, and Paraskoviivka, there are currently eight armed clashes.



In the Vremivskiy direction the russian occupiers attack near Kostyantynivka.



In the Orihiv direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully stormed the area of ​​Mala Tokmachka.

The invaders did not carry out active actions in the rest of the directions.



Thanks to the flexibility of our defense system and the coherence of the units' actions, Ukrainian soldiers confidently hold their positions and destroy the occupiers.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,260 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

— Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) June 27, 2024

Operational information as of 13:00 a.m. June 27, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

So far, the total number of enemy attacks on the battle line has reached 71. At this time, the enemy is most active in the Toretsk and Kurakhiv directions.



The enemy continues to attack in the Kharkiv direction. Fighting is taking place in the Vovchansk direction. The enemy's offensive near Liptsi was stopped by the Defense Forces. The occupiers used anti-aircraft fire from the direction of Belgorod and Shebekino (Belgorod region of the Russian Federation) in the areas of Maly Prokhodi, Lyptsi, Hlybokoy, and Vovchansk.



There are five enemy attacks in the Kupyansk direction, two of them, in the area of ​​Stepova Novoselivka, are still ongoing.



In the Lyman direction, clashes are taking place in the area of ​​Makiivka and Nevsky. In general, since the beginning of the day, the occupying forces have already tried to advance in this direction five times.



Fighting continues in the area of ​​Rozdolivka and Vyimka in the Siverskyi direction. The number of enemy assaults here has increased to five.



The Russian aggressor is active in the Toretsk area, namely in the North and New York areas. In total, the enemy tried to push our defenders 16 times. Six clashes are still ongoing.



Kurakhiv direction. The enemy operates in the area of ​​Krasnohorivka and Paraskoviivka. Since the beginning of the day, the invaders have tried to improve their tactical position already 15 times. Experiencing losses.



Five enemy attacks were repulsed in the Dnieper direction. The aggressor bombarded Beryslav, Tyahinka and Olhivka with anti-aircraft missiles.



In the rest of the directions, the situation has not changed much.

Tags: