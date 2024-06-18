Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of June 18, 2024.

846 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,769 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 10:30 a.m. June 18, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the last night, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine again, using iranian attack drones. Defense forces shot down 10 out of 10 strike drones.



According to detailed information, over the past 24 hours, the enemy carried out three missile strikes using three missiles, 49 airstrikes (in particular, dropped 65 anti-aircraft missiles), fired more than 3,000 shots, 71 of them from rocket salvo systems. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



Air forces and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck 13 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons and military equipment.



During the past day, 136 combat clashes took place.



The total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to approximately 1,230 people. Also, the enemy lost 16 tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 32 artillery systems, 20 BpLA operational-tactical level, one missile, 40 vehicles and seven units of special equipment.



Since the beginning of this day, 33 combat clashes have already taken place along the entire front line.

The Russian aggressor carried out two airstrikes using four guided air bombs, used 20 kamikaze drones, and carried out about 600 attacks on the positions of our troops and populated areas.



In the Kharkiv direction, two attacks by the occupiers are currently underway in the Vovchansk district.

The situation is under control.



During yesterday's day in the Kharkiv direction, the invaders lost 168 people, 55 of them irretrievably. One Russian tank, one armored fighting vehicle and two cars were destroyed. Another tank, an artillery system and a car were damaged. 16 enemy personnel shelters and one ammunition depot were hit.



Since the beginning of the day, four combat clashes have taken place in the Kupyansk direction, in particular near Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchany, and Berestovo. The situation is under the control of our defenders.



In the Lyman direction, two enemy attacks near the settlements of Makiivka and Terna were unsuccessful. Two more battles continue in the Grekivka area.



Since the beginning of the day, the Siversky direction has been the hottest - there have already been nine skirmishes. In particular, eight attempts by the occupiers to advance near Verkhnokamyanskyi, Vyimka and Rozdolivka were successfully repelled. A military clash continues in the area of ​​the village of Viimka.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy does not stop trying to advance to the Chasiv Yar district of Novy city, where the battle is currently taking place.



The situation is tense in the Pokrovsky direction, where the Russian aggressor is trying to penetrate our defenses of Novooleksandrivka, Yevgenivka and Novoselivka Persha. Out of seven combat clashes that day, four were repulsed by Ukrainian defenders, three are still ongoing. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.



According to updated information, the enemy lost 318 occupiers killed and wounded in the Pokrovsky direction yesterday. An armored combat vehicle, four guns and four enemy cars were destroyed.



In the Vremivsk direction, our defenders repelled one Russian assault - near the settlement of Novodarivka. The battle near Urozhany continues.



In the Orykhiv direction, the attack of the Russian invaders in the Novodanilivka area ended in failure.



In the rest of the directions, the situation did not undergo significant changes

The command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is aware of the enemy's plans and is taking all necessary measures to disrupt them and stabilize the situation.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,230 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

