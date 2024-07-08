Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 8, 2024.

866 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,788 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 8:00 a.m. July 8, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, 141 combat clashes were recorded.

According to detailed information, over the past day, the enemy launched two missile strikes using three missiles, 80 air strikes, using 111 anti-aircraft missiles, on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas. In addition, he carried out more than 4,000 attacks, including 110 with the use of rocket salvo systems.

The aggressor carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Liptsi, Vovchanski Khutory, Bely Kolodyaz and Vovchansk of the Kharkiv region; Lysichne, Novoselivka Persha, Toretsk, New York, Timofiivka, Vozdvizhenka, Progress, Ivanivka, Vovche and Grodivka of the Donetsk region.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private residential buildings, infrastructure facilities, etc. were destroyed and damaged.

Over the past 24 hours, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces have carried out 11 airstrikes against the enemy's manpower, hitting one control post, one air defense vehicle, three areas of concentration of personnel and OVT of the occupiers, one R-441 "Liven" communication station and one "Protyvnyk-GE" radar station.

In general, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,200 people last day. Our soldiers also destroyed 16 tanks, 40 armored combat vehicles, 29 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft vehicle, one Su-25 aircraft, one cruise missile, 31 operational-tactical UAVs, 47 vehicles and eight units of special equipment.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued offensive actions. Five combat clashes took place here in the areas of the settlements of Liptsi, Staritsa, Hlyboke and Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day amounted to 13. The defense forces repelled all enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pischany and Stelmakhivka.

In the Lymansky direction, our troops repelled 16 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Nevske, Grekivka, Makiivka, Terna, as well as Serebryansk forestry.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled three assaults near Verkhnyokamyanskyi.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our soldiers stopped five enemy attempts to break through the defenses in the areas of Kalynyvka, Hryhorivka and Chasovoy Yar.

In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched nine unsuccessful attacks near the settlements of Severnoy and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 52 assaults in the areas of the settlements of New York, Progress, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalinove, Lozuvatske, Novoselivka Persha and Yasnobrodivka, where the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to push our units out of the occupied lines.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Kostiantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 19 times.

In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out 10 assaults on our positions in the area of ​​Vodyanyi, Kostyantynivka, and Makarivka.

In the Orihiv direction, five combat clashes took place in the areas of Mala Tokmachka and Robotyny.

In the Dnieper direction, the occupiers will continue to try to knock out units of the Defense Forces from their positions on the bridgeheads. Four Russian attacks were unsuccessful.

On the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, shelling populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, increasing the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

Operational information as of 4 p.m. July 8, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has continued to increase the pace of offensive actions.

Actively uses aviation for strikes. The number of combat clashes along the entire front line increased to 85. The main efforts of the Russian invaders are concentrated in the Pokrovsky direction - more than a third of all battles took place there. Ukrainian defenders hold back the onslaught of the occupying forces and inflict significant losses on the enemy.



The border of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions continues to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. Thus, areas of the settlements of Katerynivka, Popivka, Shpyl, Vilne, Vorozhba, Zareche, Ryasne and Tymonovichi came under the influence of enemy fire.



On the side of Belgorod (Russian Federation), terrorists hit Vovchanski Khutory with a guided aerial bomb. At the same time, our soldiers repelled five enemy assaults in the areas of Hlyboky, Vovchansk, Tyhoy and Staritsa.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy twice unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our units near Stelmakhivka. Another battle continues near Berestovo. The situation is under control.



In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out 10 attacks on Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Grekivka, Nevsky, Makiivka, and Terni during the day. Seven battles ended without success for the enemy, two more are ongoing.



The enemy continues to look for weak points in our defense in the Seversky direction. He conducted five attacks near Verkhnyokamyanskyi and Spirnyi. Received a hard rebuff. The losses of the occupiers are being specified.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the invaders carried out eight unsuccessful assaults near Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, Hryhorivka, Bila Hora and Andriivka.



In the Toretsk direction, the number of enemy attacks increased to 13. Our soldiers stopped 12, another battle, near New York, continues. The aggressor's aircraft is active, in particular, the city of Toretsk was bombed, the terrorists hit Katerynivka with another air defense missile. The enemy attacked our positions in the New York area with unguided air missiles - 16 units were fired.



In the Pokrovsky direction, the largest number of clashes occurred. Since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have already made 30 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Timofiivka, Kalynivka, Yevgenivka, Yasnobrodivka, and Umansky districts.

The defense forces restrained the onslaught and repelled 17 enemy attacks, 13 battles are still ongoing. The most active enemy near Novooleksandrivka and Novoselivka Persha.

The latter, together with Oleksandropol, were hit by the NARs from the weapons of attack aircraft.

Russian terrorists used anti-aircraft guns to damage the areas of the settlements of Grodivka, Vodiane Druge, and Myrolyubivka.



Four battles near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka and Paraskoviivka in the Kurakhiv direction have ended.



Clashes continue in the Vremivsk direction near Vodyane and Kostyantynivka. The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the occupiers from advancing deep into our territory.

Russian terrorists used almost two dozen guided aerial bombs in the direction. There were also NARs. In particular, near Velyka Novosilka.



In the Orihiv direction, an enemy assault was repulsed near Mala Tokmachka.



In the Dnieper direction, the occupiers will continue to try to knock out units of the Defense Forces from their positions on the bridgeheads.

Three Russian attacks were unsuccessful. Olhivka and Shevchenkivka were hit by KAB airstrikes.

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: