Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 2, 2024.

860 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,782 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 8:00 a.m. July 2, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

The eight hundred and sixtieth day of large-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine has begun.



During the past day, 189 combat clashes were recorded.



According to detailed information, over the past day, the aggressor launched 5 missile strikes (using 7 missiles), 49 air strikes (using 78 anti-aircraft missiles), and carried out almost 4,600 attacks, including 146 using rocket salvo systems, on the positions of our troops and populated areas fire.



The enemy carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of Mali Prohody, Lyptsi, Vesele, Neskuchne, Tykh, Vovchanski Khutory, Okhrimivka, Lisna Stinka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Kupyansk Vuzloviy, Pivdenne settlements of the Kharkiv region and in the city of Kharkiv; Siversk, Oleksandropil, Toretsk, Severny, New York, Ivanovske, Vovche, Vozdvizhenka, Progress, Selidove, Kostyantynivka, Berestky, Vesely Hay, Velyka Novosilka and Odradne of the Donetsk region; Lobkove and Robotine of the Zaporizhzhia region; Burgunka and Havrylivka, Kherson region.



As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. High-rise and private residential buildings, infrastructure facilities, etc. were destroyed and damaged.



In the past day, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit one ammunition depot, one anti-aircraft vehicle, two artillery systems, two EW/RAL stations, 15 areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defense systems of the enemy.



Last day, the total losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,280 people. The enemy also lost eight tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles, 56 artillery systems, three anti-aircraft guns, 21 operational-tactical BpLA, two missiles, 70 vehicles and four units of special equipment.



In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy continued offensive (assault) actions with the support of aviation. In total, 13 combat clashes took place here in the areas of the settlements of Liptsi, Vovchansk, and Hlyboke.



In the Kupyansk direction, the number of combat clashes per day amounted to 17. The defense forces repelled enemy attacks in the Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Berestovo and Pischany districts of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.



In the Lyman direction, our troops stood in the way of 16 enemy assaults in the areas of Grekivka, Makiivka, Nevske and Torske settlements of the Luhansk region.



In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled 21 attacks in the districts of Bilogorivka, Luhansk Region, Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Ivano-Daryivka, Spirny, and Vyimka, Donetsk Region.



In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven attempts by the enemy to break through the defenses of our defenders in the Klishchiivka and Novy Donetsk regions.



In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 28 attacks in the areas of Toretsk, Northern, Southern, Zalizne and New York settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 49 Muscovite attacks near the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Vozdvizhenka, Yevgenivka, Novoselivka Persha, Sokil, Voskhod, Yasnobrodivka, and Netaylove in the Donetsk region.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the area of ​​the settlements of Georgiivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Kostyantynivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 10 times.



In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out 14 assaults on our positions in the Vodyanny, Makarivka, and Urozhany rayons of the Donetsk region.



In the Orihiv direction, three combat clashes took place in the districts of Novodanilivka, Malaya Tokmachka, and Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



In the Dnieper direction, the occupiers will continue to try to knock out units of the Defense Forces from their positions on the bridgeheads. All nine Russian attacks were unsuccessful.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.



On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, attacks populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,280 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

