Russia - Ukraine war latest updates from the General Staff of Ukraine as of July 17, 2024.

875 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,795 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Operational information as of 8:00 p.m. July 17, 2024 regarding the Russian invasion.

During the past day, 112 combat clashes were recorded.



According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy launched four missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using six missiles, as well as 71 airstrikes, dropping 119 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, he carried out more than 4,300 attacks, of which 121 were from rocket salvo systems.



The aggressor carried out airstrikes in the areas of populated areas, in particular, Liptsi, Vovchansk, Hlyboke, Mali Prohody, Staritsa, Vovchanski Khutory and Veterinarne of the Kharkiv region; Mezhovka, Novoselivka Persha, Vozdvizhenka, Timofiivka, Vovche, Grodivka, Velyka Novosilka, Vugledar, Katerynivka and Elizavetivka of the Donetsk region.



Yesterday, the aviation and missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces made nine strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defense systems of the enemy, and also hit the control center of the UAV and the Buk air defense system.



In the Kharkiv direction, seven combat clashes took place in the areas of Hlyboke and Vovchansk settlements.



In the Kupyansk direction, the number of attacks per day was nine. The defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Sinkivka, Andriivka, Pischany, Berestovo and Stepova Novoselivka.



In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked nine times near Grekivka, Makiivka, and Nevsky.



In the Siverskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assaults by the Russian invaders near Verkhnyokamyanskyi, Spirnyi, Vyimka, Pereiznyi, and Severnyi.



In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked seven times in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, and Opytne.



In the direction of Toretsk, the enemy launched 11 attacks near North, New York and Toretsk.



In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 24 assaults in the areas of the settlements of Progress, Vozdvizhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Kalinove, Novoselivka Persha and Umanske, where the invaders, with the support of aviation, tried to dislodge our units from the occupied lines. The greatest concentration of enemy attacks was near Novoaleksandrivka.



In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled 23 attacks near Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Kostyantynivka, and Paraskoviivka, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops.



In the Vremivsk direction, the enemy carried out six assaults on our positions near Vodyane.



In the Gulyaipil and Orihiv directions, the occupiers will continue to try to knock Ukrainian units out of their positions. Four attacks by the Russians were unsuccessful in the areas of Marfopol, Mala Tokmachka, and Novoandriivka.



In the Dnieper direction, one enemy assault took place near the Cossack Camps.



The situation remains unchanged in the Volyn and Polissky directions. There were no signs of formation of enemy offensive groups.



On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy maintains a military presence, carries out shelling of populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.



At the same time, our soldiers continue to actively inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of battle.



In general, the Russian invaders lost 1,110 soldiers last day. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed 11 tanks, nine armored combat vehicles, 43 artillery systems, one anti-aircraft missile system, an air defense vehicle, 31 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, 61 vehicles and nine units of enemy special equipment.

russia's losses in manpower - 1,110 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

