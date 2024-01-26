Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 26, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for January 26, 2024.

700 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,624 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of waging war, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, fires multiple rocket launchers against not only the military, but also civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 82 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 19 air strikes, fired 68 rocket salvo fire strikes at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following settlements came under the russian air strikes: Komissarov of the Kharkiv Oblast; Serebryan forestry of the Luhansk Oblast ; Terny, Rozdolivka, Druzhkivka, Avdiivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka of the Donetsk Oblast; Ponds of the Mykolaiv Oblast.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "North" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 6 enemy attacks near Synkivka, Tabaivka of the Kharkiv Oblast and Stelmakhivka of the Luhansk Oblast.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 attacks by the occupiers in Terna and Torske settlements in the Donetsk Oblast and 2 more attacks near Makiivka in the Luhansk Oblast.



In the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 8 enemy attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivskyi, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka, Donetsk Oblast.



In the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to restrain the enemy, who does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. So, during the past day, the Defense Forces repelled 6 attacks in the areas of settlements of Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka and another 10 attacks near Pervomaiskyi and Nevelskyi in the Donetsk Oblast.



In the Mariinka direction, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold back the enemy near Georgiyivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka of the Donetsk Oblast, where they repelled 25 attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 6 attacks by the occupiers southeast of Vodyanyi, Zolota Niva and west of Staromayorsky, Donetsk Oblast.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 3 enemy attacks southeast of Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces continue measures to expand the bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson Oblast. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not stop trying to knock our units out of their positions. During the past day, the enemy carried out 6 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops.



At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



Over the past 24 hours, units of the missile forces have struck 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers and another important target of the enemy.

Estimated losses of the enemy in the past day totaled: 990 Russian invaders, 8 tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles, 15 artillery systems, 1 cruise missile, 20 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment.





