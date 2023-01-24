Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 24, 2023

The operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours regarding on Russia - Ukraine warfare as of 6:00 a.m., January 24, 2023.



335th day of the Russian large-scale invasion has begun.

During the last day, the Russian occupier launched 9 missile strikes on populated areas of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia Oblast, as well as 27 airstrikes. Also, the enemy launched 79 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The threat of air and missile strikes remains throughout Ukraine.

The enemy continues to advance in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, despite numerous losses on their side. In the Kupian direction, he conducted unsuccessful offensive actions, all enemy attacks were repulsed by Ukrainian defenders.

The enemy is defending in the Lymansky, Novopavlovsky, Zaporizhzhya and Kherson directions.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of populated areas: Chervonopivka, Luhansk Oblast; Bilogorivka, Rozdolivka, Sil, Krasna Gora, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Novobakhmutivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodyane, Maryinka of the Donetsk Oblast.

In the Volyn, Poliske, Siversk and Slobozhansk directions, the situation remains without significant changes, no offensive groups of the enemy have been detected.

The enemy does not stop shelling populated areas along the contact line. Areas of settlements of Buchki, Mikhalchyna Sloboda of Chernihiv Oblast were shelled from the entire spectrum of artillery; Novovasylivka, Kozache, Sopych, Kucherivka. Civilians died. Studenok, Boyaro-Lezhachi, Stukalyvka, Vorozhba, Yunakivka, Volfine of the Sumy region; as well as Guryiv Kozachok, Strelecha, Slobozhanske, Zelene, Ternova, Staritsa, Vovchansk, Zemlianki, Novomlynsk, Kamianka and Krasne Pershe of Kharkiv region.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Dvorichna, Hryanikyvka, Kupyansk, Kucherivka, Kislivka, Tabaivka, Krokhmalne, Berestov, Kruglyakivka of the Kharkiv region, as well as Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Andriivka of the Luhansk region.

In the Lymansky direction, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Makiivka, Ploshanka, Chervopopivka, Kreminna, Dibrova and Kuzmyne of the Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Vyimka, Berestovka, Bilogorivka, Vesele, Rozdolivka, Krasna Gora, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Kurdyumivka, Ozaryanivka, Mayorsk, New York Donetsk were hit by fire from enemy artillery, tanks and mortars. region

In the Avdiivsk direction, the areas of Berdychi, Avdiivka, Vodyane, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Maryinka and Novomykhailivka settlements of the Donetsk region came under enemy fire.

In the direction of Novopavlivsk, the enemy fired tanks, artillery and mortars in the areas of the settlements of Paraskoviivka, Mykilske, Vugledar, Prechistivka, Neskuchne and Velika Novosilka of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, areas of settlements were affected by artillery fire, in particular: Komyshuvakha in Donnechyna, as well as Chervone, Gulyaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Novoandriivka, Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the occupiers shell the civilian population every day. The regions of the settlements of Antonivka, Kherson region and the city of Kherson have been shelled again by rocket systems of salvo fire and barrel artillery.

During 10 days, in some settlements of the Luhansk region, a decrease in the number of enemy personnel was noted. In addition, it has become a practice that mostly mobilized Russian servicemen are sent to the front line. At a time when professional military personnel are trying in every possible way to remain in the rear.

According to available information, the Russian occupation administration of Luhansk is evacuating from the city to the territory of the Russian Federation the families of servicemen of the 2nd Army Corps of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the enemy, as well as a strike on the position of an anti-aircraft missile complex.

During the past day, our defenders shot down 2 enemy Su-25 aircraft; Ka-52 helicopter; Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicle and 2 Kh-59 guided air missiles.

Over the past 24 hours, units of missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have struck 3 areas where the occupiers are concentrated and a logistics warehouse.

Believe in the Armed Forces of Ukraine! We will win!

Glory to Ukraine!

Credits: The General Staff of Ukraine

Ukraine Front Lines

Photo credit: The General Staff of Ukraine

