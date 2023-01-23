Russia – Ukraine war updates as of January 22, 2023

The operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours regarding on Russia - Ukraine warfare as of 6:00 a.m., January 23, 2023.

The threat of russian strikes using land-based, sea-based and air-based missiles and "kamikaze drones" remains high across Ukraine.

During the day, the enemy launched 4x missile and 5x air strikes, and conducted more than 40x MLRS attacks.

The occupiers attempted unsuccessful offensives on Avdiivka, Lyman, and Zaporizhzhia axes, and continued to attack Ukrainian Defense Forces on Baknmut axis. Russian forces stay on the defensive on other axes.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled attacks in the vicinities of Stelmakhivka and Novoselivske (Luhansk oblast); Vyimka, Rozdolivka, Bilohorivka, Paraskoviivka, Bakhmut, Stupochki, Novobakhmutivka, Pervomaiske, and Maryinka (Donetsk oblast).

Volyn, Polissya, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna axes: no enemy offensive groups were detected. The vicinities of Sopych, Kharkivka, and Popivka settlements (Sumy oblast); and Veterynarne, Strilecha, Zelene, Pylna, Vovchansk, Novomlynsk, Starytsya and Dvorichna (Kharkiv oblast) suffered mortar and artillery fire.

Kupyansk axis: the enemy shelled the vicinities of Petropavlivka, Tabaivka, Synkivka, Krokhmalne, and Kupyansk settlements (Kharkiv oblast); as well as Novoselivske and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk oblast).

Lyman axis: Makiyivka, Ploshanka, Chervonopivka, Serebryansk forestry and Kuzmyne (Luhansk oblast) suffered enemy shelling.

Bakhmut axis: the vicinities of 21x came under enemy fire, including Verkhnyokamianske, Krasnopolivka, Zalizne, Bilohorivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Kurdyumivka, and Mayorsk (Donetsk oblast).

Avdiivka axis: Avdiivka, Nevels’ke, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Heorgiivka, and Maryinka came under enemy fire.

Novopavlivka axis: the enemy employed artillery and mortars in the vicinities of Bohoyavlenka and Mykils’ke (Donetsk oblast).

Zaporizhzhia axis: more than 20x settlements came under artillery fire, including, Vilne Pole, Vremivka and Novopil (Donetsk oblast); Hulyaipole, Pavlivka, Novodanilivka, Stepove, Orihiv, Shcherbaki, and Mala Tokmachka (Zaporizhzhia oblast).

Kherson axis: the vicinities of Dudchany, Ingulets, Havrylivka, Burgunka, Monastyrske, Antonivka settlements, and the city of Kherson suffered MLRS attacks.

Additional russian troops were deployed to the towns of Vynohradove and Brylivka (Kherson oblast) on January 18 - 21, 2023. The newly arrived personnel is armed with small arms only, bulletproof vests were worn only by few and no military equipment was noticed.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. Based on the available information, Dniprorudnyi city hospital (Zaporizhzhia oblast) is full of wounded russian military. Just recently, about 150x invaders have been delivered to the hospital. At the same time, most of the hospital staff refused to cooperate with the occupiers, thus the occupies were forced to deploy doctors and other staff from the russian federation.

During the day, Ukrainian Air Force launched 3x airstrikes on the concentration of enemy troops. 1x enemy "Orlan-10" UAV was shot down.

Ukrainian missile and artillery troops attacked 4x concentrations of russian troops and 3x ammunition depots.

Believe in the Armed Forces!

United we will win!

Glory to Ukraine!

Ukraine Front Lines

Photo credit: The General Staff of Ukraine

