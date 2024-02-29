Russia – Ukraine war updates as of February 29, 2024

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for February 29, 2024.

736 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,660 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past 24 hours, 99 combat clashes took place. In total, the Russian occupiers launched 10 missile and 105 air strikes, fired 163 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded and dead among the civilian population. High-rise and private buildings, a church, and other objects of civil infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



During the past day, the settlements of Ploske, Budarky, Varvarivka, Kupyansk, Sinkivka and Kislivka of the Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Belogorivka of the Luhansk region; Terny, Rozdolivka, Vasyutynske, Chasiv Yar, Oleksandropil, Ocheretyne, Novobakhmutivka, Novoselivka Persha, Orlivka, Netaylove, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka, Vugledar, Vodyane, Kostyantynivka, Staromayorske, Urozhaine of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka of the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by airstrikes of the Russian occupiers's fire.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "North", in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Khortytsia" in the Kupyansk direction, the defense forces of Ukraine repelled 2 enemy attacks in the areas of Sinkivka and Tabaivka settlements of the Kharkiv region.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 12 enemy attacks in the Terna, Yampolivka, Donetsk region, and Belogorivka, Luhansk region.



In the Bakhmut direction, the defense forces of Ukraine repelled 9 enemy attacks in the areas of Ivanivske and Klishchiivka settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Avdiyivka direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 25 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhainy of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops 38 times.



In the Orykhiv direction, the defense forces repelled 1 enemy attack in the area east of Robotiny, Zaporizhzhia region.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa", in the Kherson direction, despite significant losses, the Russian invaders do not stop trying to knock out our units from their occupied positions. So, during the past day, the enemy carried out 4 unsuccessful assaults on the positions of our troops on the left bank of the Dnieper.



At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.



The armed forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the concentration of Russian troops in Olenivka, Donetsk region, using Ukrainian rocket launchers.



According to preliminary information on the losses of the enemy as a result of the strike: 19 - dead Russian occupiers, in particular the deputy commander of the Russian military unit and 12 - wounded invaders, in particular the commander of this unit.



At the beginning of this day, units of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a Russian Su-34 fighter-bomber in the eastern direction.



During the day, the aviation of the defense forces struck 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel.

Units of the missile forces damaged the command post, 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 4 artillery units, an air defense system, an electronic warfare station and another important enemy target.



In general, the enemy lost 1,150 Russian invaders, 23 tanks, 44 armored fighting vehicles, 41 artillery systems, 2 air defense systems, 15 operational-tactical level drones, 40 vehicles and 7 units of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,150 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

