Russia – Ukraine war updates as of August 18, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., August 18, 2023.

541 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,468 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has launched 4 rocket and 53 air strikes, launched 40 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civil infrastructure were destroyed.



The probability of launching missile and air strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.



During the past day, 33 combat clashes took place.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy carried out mortar and artillery attacks on more than 20 settlements, including Vilchyki, Mykolaivske, Chernihiv region; Pokrovka, Novodmytrivka, Ryasne in the Sumy region and Okhrimivka, Mala Vovcha, Budarki, Stroivka in the Kharkiv region.



In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Sinkivka area of the Kharkiv region. Airstrikes in Petropavlivka and Kucherivka districts of Kharkiv region. The settlements of Dvorichna, Kupyansk, Kucherivka, Kurylivka, Krokhmalne of the Kharkiv region and Nadiya of the Luhansk region were hit by enemy artillery and mortar fire.



In the Lymanskyi direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Belogorivka, Luhansk region. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Belogorivka, Luhansk region, and Terni, Yampol, Siversk, Donetsk region. About 20 settlements, in particular, Nevske, Dibrova, Bilogorivka of the Luhansk region and Spirne, Zvarivka, Fedorivka, Rozdolivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by enemy artillery fire.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the Bohdanivka and Bila Hora districts of the Donetsk region. Carried out airstrikes in the Vasyukivka area of the Donetsk region. More than 20 settlements, including Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Predtechyne, Severnye, Zalizne, and Druzhba of the Donetsk region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.



In the Avdiyivka direction, the enemy carried out unsuccessful offensive actions in the area of Keramik settlement of Donetsk region. He carried out airstrikes in the Novokalinov and Avdiivka districts of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, including Novobakhmutivka, Ocheretine, Berdychi, Stepove, Novoselivka Persha, and Pervomaiske of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Mariinka direction, defense forces continue to hold back the advance of Russian troops in the Maryinka and Krasnohorivka districts of the Donetsk region. The enemy launched an airstrike in the Krasnohorivka region of the Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements, in particular, Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, Pobyeda, Novomykhailivka, Kostyantynivka, Antonivka of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy made unsuccessful attempts to restore the lost position in the area of Urozhany, Donetsk region, and Novodarivka, Zaporizhzhia region. More than 10 settlements, including Vodyane, Bogoyavlenka, Vugledar, Prechistivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Urozhane of the Donetsk region, were hit by artillery fire.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy launched an air strike in the Robotyne region of the Zaporizhzhia region. More than 25 settlements, including Novodarivka, Levadne, Malynivka, Chervone, Gulyaipole, and Zaliznychne of the Zaporizhia region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.



In the Kherson direction, more than 15 settlements were hit by enemy artillery fire, among them Antonivka, Zelenivka, Komyshany, Dniprovske, Kherson, Veletenske, Tomyna Balka of the Kherson region and Kutsurub, Ochakiv of the Mykolaiv region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, are entrenched at the reached boundaries, and carry out counter-battery countermeasures.



During the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 7 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated, and 2 - on anti-aircraft missile complexes. Also, our defenders destroyed 2 enemy Ka-52 attack helicopters and 4 operational-tactical reconnaissance UAVs.



During the day, units of missile troops and artillery hit 4 artillery pieces in firing positions, 2 ammunition warehouses, and 1 enemy EW station.

