Russia - Ukraine war update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last operational 24 hours for April 11, 2024.

778 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,702 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

During the past 24 hours, 55 combat clashes took place.



In total, the russian invaders carried out 8 missile and 93 air strikes, carried out 78 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population.



At night, Russian terrorists launched another massive airstrike on Ukraine with cruise missiles and attack drones of the "Shahed-136/131" type. According to preliminary information, 37 out of 40 drones were destroyed by the forces and means of air defense of Ukraine. Information on the number of destroyed missiles and the consequences of the Russian terrorist attack is being clarified.



During the past day, Russian occupiers were hit by airstrikes in the following settlements: Dergachi, Liptsi, Vovchansk, Kurylivka, Kruglyakivka of the Kharkiv region; Belogorivka, Serebryan Forestry of the Luhansk Oblast; Spirne, Verkhnyokamianske, Ivanivka, Oleksandropil, Semenivka, Novokalynove, Berdychi, Netaylove, Krasnohorivka, Kostyantynivka, Vugledar, Urozhane, Staromayorske of the Donetsk region; Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region.



More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under the artillery fire of the Russian invaders.



In the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage activities to prevent our troops from moving to dangerous directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border.



The enemy did not conduct offensive operations in the Kupyansk direction.



In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 3 enemy attacks in the area of Terna settlement of Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defense of Ukrainian troops.



In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 23 attacks in the areas of Bilogorivka settlements, Luhansk region; Vyymka, Rozdolivka, Chasiv Yar, Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.



In the Avdiiv region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 6 attacks in the Keramik, Berdychi, Umanske, Netaylov and Pervomayske settlements of the Donetsk region.



In the Novopavlivskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Novomykhailivka settlements, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried 16 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.



In the Orihiv direction, Russian invaders once unsuccessfully attacked the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Staromayorsky area of the Donetsk region.



In the Kherson area, the Russian occupiers are trying to knock out the Ukrainian units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, he carried out 6 unsuccessful attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, the anti-aircraft missile complex, the artillery system and the radio-electronic warfare station of the enemy.



Units of missile troops inflicted damage on 9 areas of concentration of personnel and 1 anti-aircraft missile complex of the enemy.



Last day, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 810 Russian invaders, 5 tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, 48 artillery systems, 1 air defense device, 34 operational-tactical drones, two missiles, 50 vehicles and 6 units of special equipment.

EMPR

russia's losses in manpower - 810 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Burn in hell. — Ukraine Front Line (@EuromaidanPR) April 11, 2024

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: