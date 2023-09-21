Russia – Ukraine war updates as of September 21, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours of Russia - Ukraine war as of 6:00 a.m., September 21, 2023.

575 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,502 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The russian occupiers continue to ignore international humanitarian law, shelling not only the positions of Ukrainian troops, but also the civilian infrastructure of populated areas, terrorizing civilians.

Yesterday the russian Federation carried out another air strike against Ukraine with the shahed drones . As a result of combat operations, 17 shahed drones were destroyed by air defense within Sumy, Poltava, Kirovohrad and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Unfortunately, as a result of the hits, an oil refinery was damaged in Poltava region. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



Since the beginning of the current day, the russian occupiers have launched a massive missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of a number of regions of our country. Information regarding the consequences of this terrorist attack is currently being clarified.



The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct defense in the east and south of Ukraine, offensive operations in the Melitopol direction and offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction, destroy the enemy, step by step liberate the temporarily occupied territories, and consolidate on the achieved borders.



During the past day, 23 combat clashes took place. The enemy launched 2 rocket and 80 air strikes, carried out more than 49 attacks from rocket salvo systems both on the positions of our troops and on civilian objects of our state.



The following settlements came under the russian airstrikes: Leonivka, Chernihiv region; Nadia, Nevske, Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Novosadove, Torske, Spirne, Vesele, Klishchiivka, New York, Krasnohorivka, Ugledar of the Donetsk region; Robotine of the Zaporizhzhia region; Kozatske, Odradokamyanka, Olhivka, Tokarivka, Tyaginka of the Kherson region.



About 90 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the zone of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Pivnich" in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy continues to hold groups of troops covering the state border, conducts active diversionary activities in the border areas in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational-strategic group of troops in the Bakhmut direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled enemy attacks in the area west of Zaytseve, Donetsk region. The enemy tried to restore the lost position in the area northeast and east of Andriivka, Donetsk region, but was unsuccessful. The defense forces continue their assault in the area south of Bakhmut of the Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Tavria" in the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful offensive actions in the Maryinka district of the Donetsk region. Here, during the past day, the enemy made 13 unsuccessful attempts to dislodge our units from their positions. At the same time, in the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, the Defense Forces maintain the defense on the occupied borders, have the initiative and win back our land.



In the Melitopol direction, the Defense Forces continue the offensive operation, inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, and force the enemy to withdraw from the occupied positions. Our defenders repelled enemy attacks in the Robotyne district of the Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers have significant losses in both manpower and equipment.



In the area of responsibility of the operational-strategic group of troops "Odesa" in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces are conducting a counter-battery fight, destroying supply depots and inflicting successful damage on the enemy's rear.



In the temporarily occupied village of Myrne, in the Kherson region, the command of the russian occupying forces is taking measures to mobilize men aged 18 to 60 who have received russian passports. The occupiers constantly go around all the houses in Myrne where citizens of military age live and hand them summonses. Due to forced occupation mobilization, men literally abandon their families and homes and flee Myrne en masse.



During the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 10 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, and 5 - on the enemy's anti-aircraft missile systems.

Units of the missile forces hit 1 area of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 11 artillery pieces, the Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile complex and the enemy's EW station.



Estimated losses of the enemy in the past day totaled: 490 occupiers, 3 tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 41 artillery systems, 2 anti-aircraft guns, 2 anti-aircraft vehicles, 29 operational-tactical UAVs, 37 vehicles and 5 units of special equipment.

russia’s losses in manpower - 490 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

