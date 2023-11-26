Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 26, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 26, 2023.

641 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,566 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



During the past day, 58 combat clashes took place. In total, the enemy launched 4 rocket and 109 air strikes, carried out 59 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. Also, the Russian occupiers launched an air strike on Ukraine yesterday, using 87 Shahed-136/131 type UAVs. All enemy drones are destroyed. As a result of the Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged. In addition, this day the occupiers again attacked our country with nine attack UAVs of the "Shahed-136/131" type. Eight of them were destroyed by air defense.



The following were hit by airstrikes: Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kislivka, Berestovka in the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Belogorivka, Luhansk region; Terny, Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region.



More than 100 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Dnipropetrovsk and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations near Synkivka and Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region, where the Defense Forces repelled 4 attacks.



The occupiers did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.



In the Bakhmut direction, our soldiers repelled 10 enemy attacks near Klishchiivka and Andriivka, Donetsk region. The defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflict casualties on the invaders in terms of manpower and equipment, and establish themselves at the achieved borders.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavriya" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Avdiivka direction, the enemy, with the support of aviation, does not stop trying to surround Avdiivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the occupiers. The offensive actions of the enemy in the areas of Stepovoye, Avdiyivka, Pervomaiskoye and south of Novokalynovoye of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful. Ukrainian defenders repelled 23 attacks on this direction.



In the Marinka direction, the enemy carried out assaults in the Mariinka and Novomykhailivka districts of the Donetsk region, where the Defense Forces repulsed 9 attacks.



In the Shakhtarsky direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults south of Zolota Niva and east of Staromayorsky, Donetsk region.



In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried 8 times to restore the lost position near Robotine, Zaporizhzhia region.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, our soldiers will continue to hold their positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 11 strikes on areas where the enemy's personnel, weapons and military equipment are concentrated.



Units of the missile forces hit 11 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, 4 artillery facilities, a control post and an enemy ammunition depot.



Estimated losses of the enemy last day were: 1,070 occupiers, 11 tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles, 23 artillery systems, 2 anti-aircraft guns, 1 air defense vehicle, 93 UAVs of the operational-tactical level, 29 vehicles and 1 unit of special equipment.

Russia’s losses in manpower - 1,070 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

Good morning. — Ukraine Front Lines (@EuromaidanPR) November 26, 2023

Ukraine Front Lines

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Stumbleupon

Tumblr

Reddit

Digg

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Tags: