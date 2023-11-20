Russia – Ukraine war updates as of November 20, 2023

Russia - Ukraine war operational update of the General Staff of Ukraine for the last 24 hours for November 20, 2023.

635 day of the russian large-scale invasion and 3,560 day of the russia's war against Ukraine begins.

The Russian Federation continues to ignore the laws and customs of warfare, uses terror tactics, launches missile and air strikes, and fires multiple rocket launchers not only at the military, but also at numerous civilian objects of our state.



Last day, the russian occupiers launched an aerial attack on Ukraine, using shahed drones. As a result of combat operations, 15 out of 20 drones were destroyed by air defense forces and means.



During the past 24 hours, 46 combat clashes took place in the frontlines. The russian enemy launched 1 missile and 17 air strikes, carried out 94 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.



The following Ukrainian settlements came under the russian airstrikes: Petropavlivka in the Kharkiv region; Serebryan Forestry in the Luhansk Oblast, and Yampolivka in the Donetsk Oblast.



More than 100 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.



In the area of responsibility of the "Pivnich" OSUV in the Volyn and Poliske directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.



In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts active diversionary activities in order to prevent the transfer of our troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine-explosive barriers along the state border in the Belgorod region.



In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy conducted assault operations in the areas of Synkivka, east of Petropavlivka and Ivanivka of the Kharkiv region, where defense forces repelled 7 attacks.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Lyman direction.



In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy carried out assaults in the Klishchiivka and Andriivka districts of the Donetsk region, where our defenders repelled 11 attacks. The defense forces of Ukraine continue their assault operations south of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, inflicting losses on the enemy in manpower and equipment, and entrenching themselves at the achieved boundaries.



In the area of responsibility of the "Tavria" military defense unit in the Avdriivka direction, the occupiers do not stop trying to surround Avdriivka. Our soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. The enemy's offensive actions east of Novokalynovy, Novobakhmutivka, Severny and Avdiivka of the Donetsk region were unsuccessful, where the Defense Forces repelled 12 attacks.



In the Mariinka direction, the enemy conducted unsuccessful assaults in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Maryinka, and Pobyeda of the Donetsk region, where Ukrainian soldiers repelled 16 attacks.



In the direction of Shakhtarsk, the invaders carried out assaults near Staromayorsky, Donetsk region, without success.



The enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) actions in the Zaporizhzhia direction.



At the same time, the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol direction, inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying forces, and exhaust the enemy along the entire front line.



In the zone of responsibility of the "Odesa" anti-aircraft missile defense system in the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces will continue to maintain occupied positions on the left bank of the Dnieper, continue to conduct counter-battery combat, and inflict fire damage on the enemy's rear.



During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 2 strikes on areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.



Units of missile forces hit 2 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, as well as 3 warehouses of enemy ammunition.

russia's losses in manpower - 640 soldiers on the Ukrainian soil for the last 24h.

